Independence Day 2025: A Look Into PM Modi’s Iconic Turbans Over Last 8 Years Showcasing India’s Culture – In Pics

Every year on Independence Day, the Prime Minister of India hoists the national flag tri-colour from the ramparts of the red fort, making Indians proud. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort for the 12th time since he took over as the Prime Minister of India in 2014. Every year, PM Modi’s choice of turban becomes a symbolic highlight of the celebrations.

From vibrant Rajasthani prints to the shades of the tricolour, his headgear reflects cultural diversity, patriotic spirit, and a distinct personal style. Over the past decade, his turbans have told a story of tradition, pride, and unity.

Here’s a year-by-year look at his iconic turbans from 2017 to 2024:-