NewsPhotosIndependence Day 2025: A Look Into PM Modi’s Iconic Turbans Over Last 8 Years Showcasing India’s Culture – In Pics
photoDetails

Independence Day 2025: A Look Into PM Modi’s Iconic Turbans Over Last 8 Years Showcasing India’s Culture – In Pics

Over the past eight years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day turbans have become a visual symbol of India’s cultural diversity and patriotic spirit. Each year, he chooses vibrant colours and traditional prints from different regions of the country. From saffron trails to tricolour patterns, his headgear reflects unity in diversity. This photo journey captures the style, tradition, and meaning behind PM Modi’s iconic turbans.

Updated:Aug 14, 2025, 11:39 AM IST
Independence Day 2025

Independence Day 2025

Every year on Independence Day, the Prime Minister of India hoists the national flag tri-colour from the ramparts of the red fort, making Indians proud. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort for the 12th time since he took over as the Prime Minister of India in 2014. Every year, PM Modi’s choice of turban becomes a symbolic highlight of the celebrations.

From vibrant Rajasthani prints to the shades of the tricolour, his headgear reflects cultural diversity, patriotic spirit, and a distinct personal style. Over the past decade, his turbans have told a story of tradition, pride, and unity.

Here’s a year-by-year look at his iconic turbans from 2017 to 2024:-

 

71st Independence Day (2017)

71st Independence Day (2017)

PM Modi’s turban in 2017 was a bright blend of red and yellow, adorned with crisscrossed golden lines that added a festive touch, with intricate traditional and geometric patterns. The colourful headgear symbolised cultural heritage and national pride.

72nd Independence Day (2018)

72nd Independence Day (2018)

In 2018, he wore a saffron turban with red patterns, paired with an all-white attire. A white stole with a dark, intricate border completed the look. 

73rd Independence Day (2019)

73rd Independence Day (2019)

The 2019 celebration saw a multicoloured turban with neat pleats on one side, paired with a stole featuring a vibrant, eye-catching border, which showed India's artisanal heritage, giving a message of unity and progress.

74th Independence Day (2020)

74th Independence Day (2020)

During the pandemic year, PM Modi opted for a saffron and cream turban, perfectly complementing his orange and white scarf during his address to the nation.

75th Independence Day (2021)

75th Independence Day (2021)

In 2021, he wore a saffron turban with a flowing pink trail, teamed with a white kurta, blue jacket, and a white scarf.

76th Independence Day (2022)

76th Independence Day (2022)

The 2022 turban was a striking tricolour creation with white and green stripes, symbolising the Indian flag. It was a tribute to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

77th Independence Day (2023)

77th Independence Day (2023)

In 2023, PM Modi wore a Rajasthani bandhani-print turban in shades of yellow, orange, violet, green, and red, celebrating India’s rich textile heritage and paying tribute to Rajasthani culture.

78th Independence Day (2024)

78th Independence Day (2024)

For 2024 PM Narendra Modi wore a vibrant orange, yellow, and green Rajasthani leheriya-print turban with a white kurta, pants, and blue jacket. The leheriya, a traditional Rajasthani tie-dye style, is inspired by desert wind wave patterns.

From the saffron shades of patriotism to the vivid patterns of India’s cultural diversity, PM Modi’s turbans have been more than just accessories—they have become a tradition and a visual representation of the nation’s unity in diversity. As we step into Independence Day 2025, these headgears continue to inspire pride, heritage, and a deep connection to India’s roots. (Image Credit: pib.gov.in)

