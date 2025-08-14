More Than Just A Date: Dive Into The Surprising Facts Of India's Independence Story
As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day in 2025, it's worth remembering that the journey to freedom was far more inspiring. While August 15, 1947, marks the official end of British rule in the nation, India’s independence was marked by several milestones. Facts about India's freedom journey was not a single moment, but a layered and evolving story.
India's Independence Day Date
The last viceroy of India, Lor Mountbatten, selected the date as August 15 because it marked the two year anniversary of Japan's surrender in 1945 during World War II. The date was not chosen randomly.
First Hoisting in 1906
According to an official government release, it all began in 1906 during the Swadeshi and Boycott movement, when a flag was first hoisted in Calcutta.
This flag was different from the one that India proudly hoists today. The following year, in 1907, Madam Bhikaji Cama raised a similar flag in Paris, carrying the message of India's struggle to the global stage.
India Shares Independence Day?
India shares its Independence Day with South Korea and more nations; however each of them gained their freedom during different years.
Here are the nations we share our Independence day with: South Korea (1945), North Korea (1945), Bahrain (1971), and Republic of Congo (1960)
Freedom First, Constitution Later
India gained independence in 1947 and the Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949 and it officially came into effect on January 26, 1950.
Anthem Adopted Later?
When India declared Independence on August 15, 1947, "Jana Gana Mana" was not the national anthem. Rabindranath Tagore reportedly wrote it many years before but it was adopted in India's first Republic Day.
Strategic Withdraw
The British did not just leave India one day, it was a strategic withdraw that happened over time.
