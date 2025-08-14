Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2945981https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/independence-day-2025-surprising-facts-about-indias-freedom-story-you-may-not-know-2945981
NewsPhotosMore Than Just A Date: Dive Into The Surprising Facts Of India's Independence Story
photoDetails

More Than Just A Date: Dive Into The Surprising Facts Of India's Independence Story

As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day in 2025, it's worth remembering that the journey to freedom was far more inspiring. While August 15, 1947, marks the official end of British rule in the nation, India’s independence was marked by several milestones. Facts about India's freedom journey was not a single moment, but a layered and evolving story. 

Updated:Aug 14, 2025, 05:02 PM IST
Follow Us

India's Independence Day Date

1/7
India's Independence Day Date

The last viceroy of India, Lor Mountbatten, selected the date as August 15 because it marked the two year anniversary of Japan's surrender in 1945 during World War II. The date was not chosen randomly. 

Follow Us

First Hoisting in 1906

2/7
First Hoisting in 1906

According to an official government release, it all began in 1906 during the Swadeshi and Boycott movement, when a flag was first hoisted in Calcutta.

This flag was different from the one that India proudly hoists today. The following year, in 1907, Madam Bhikaji Cama raised a similar flag in Paris, carrying the message of India's struggle to the global stage.

Follow Us

India Shares Independence Day?

3/7
India Shares Independence Day?

India shares its Independence Day with South Korea and more nations; however each of them gained their freedom during different years.  

Here are the nations we share our Independence day with: South Korea (1945), North Korea (1945), Bahrain (1971), and Republic of Congo (1960)

Follow Us

Freedom First, Constitution Later

4/7
Freedom First, Constitution Later

India gained independence in 1947 and the Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949 and it officially came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Follow Us

Anthem Adopted Later?

5/7
Anthem Adopted Later?

When India declared Independence on August 15, 1947, "Jana Gana Mana" was not the national anthem. Rabindranath Tagore reportedly wrote it many years before but it was adopted in India's first Republic Day. 

Follow Us

Strategic Withdraw

6/7
Strategic Withdraw

The British did not just leave India one day, it was a strategic withdraw that happened over time. 

Follow Us

Credits

7/7
Credits

Photo Credits: All Representational Images/Freepik

Follow Us
Independence Day15th August15th August 2025
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
cricketers who love dogs
Meet 7 Dog Dads of Indian Cricket: MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma And...
camera icon8
title
dogs
7 Times Dogs Saved Humans: Amid SC’s Verdict On Stray Dogs, Here’s A Reminder Of Their Heroism
camera icon7
title
Fast Food
Global Fast Food Revenue: This Country Tops List With Rs 7,015.98 Cr - Check India’s Position
camera icon8
title
World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting
Meet The Girl With World’s Most Beautiful Handwriting: Her Assignment Becomes Internet Sensation At Just 16, Honoured By Armed Forces; She Is Not From India...Know Who She Is...
camera icon13
title
highest t20i score
Highest T20I Score From Each Team : Dewald Brevis Joins Elite List, Who's The Indian In The List? Check Full List
NEWS ON ONE CLICK