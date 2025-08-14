Advertisement
NewsPhotosIndependence Day: Tracing Evolution Of Indian Flag - From British Era To Modern-Day Tri-Colour
Independence Day: Tracing Evolution Of Indian Flag - From British Era To Modern-Day Tri-Colour

Seeing the national flag of India anywhere ignites a feeling of patriotism and respect for all the sacrifices that our freedom fighters had to make. When the Indian flag was hoisted on the land of free India for the first time on August 15, 1947, it was a moment of pure joy and pride, to this day that feeling lives on. However, the tricolor flag, hoisted at the early hours of August 15, 1947, that stood tall as the dawn of a new era was not India's first flag. Here is an evolution of the Indian national flag: 

Updated:Aug 14, 2025, 07:28 PM IST
History in Chennai

History in Chennai

Chennai's Fort St. George holds the 12-foot long, 8-foot-wide piece of pure silk, hanging in the Indian Independence Gallery of the Fort St. George Museum. 

According to an official government release, this flag is one of the first ever hoisted in independent India on August 15, 1947. It is one of the surviving flags from that day.

Photo Credit: Representational Image/Freepik 

1906

1906

During the Swadeshi and Boycott movement in 1906 an Indian flag was first hoisted in Calcutta; however it was different from the one we proudly display today. 

Photo Credit: PIB

1907

1907

In 1907, Madam Bhikaji Cama raised a similar flag in Paris, carrying the message of India's struggle to the global stage.

Photo Credit: PIB

1921

1921

In 1917, during the Home Rule Movement led by Annie Besant and Bal Gangadhar Tilak, another flag was hoisted, signaling the demand for self-governance. According to the release, , "It wasn't until 1921 that the flag took on a more familiar form, designed by Pingali Venkayya. His design, with its three stripes representing the various communities of India, was a call for unity in diversity. The spinning wheel at the centre symbolised India's economic self-reliance."

Photo Credit: PIB

1931

1931

Another transformation came in 1931, when the flag's colours were finalized as: saffron, white, and green. 

The saffron stood for courage, white for peace, and green for fertility and growth. 

Photo Credit: PIB

1947

1947

The chakra in the 1931 flag was replaced by the Dharma Chakra. This flag, formally was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on July 22, 1947, became the Tiranga.

Photo Credit: PIB

The Tricolour

The Tricolour

India's Tiranga reminds every citizen of the struggles endured, the victories achieved, to stand in a free country today. 

Photo Credit: Representational Image/Freepik 

15th August15th August 2025Independence Day
