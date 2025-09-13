Advertisement
NewsPhotosIndia 1995 vs 2025: A Shift From Payphones To Digital Payments And Beyond
India 1995 vs 2025: A Shift From Payphones To Digital Payments And Beyond

The story tracing India’s journey from the analog world of 1995—when payphones and cable TV, ruled everyday life—to now when the hyper-digital reality of 2025, where digital payments, smartphones, and AI-driven services have become the norm. The shift highlights more than just technological advancements, it also shows changing accessibility in the digital age.

Updated:Sep 13, 2025, 12:48 PM IST
Communication – Then vs Now

Communication – Then vs Now

From STD booths to “Hey Siri!” in 30 years, the journey to the digital age has taken its time. 

1995: Landlines, and letters 2025: Smartphones, video calls, instant messaging

Money and Payments

Money and Payments

From waiting in bank queues to scanning a QR code in 2 seconds, the arena of payments has come a long way.

  1995: Cash, cheque books, passbooks 2025: UPI, PayTM, digital wallets, facial recognition payments

Shopping and Commerce

Shopping and Commerce

From markets to mobile apps, shopping has evolved rapidly, bringing everything we need to our fingertips.

1995: Kirana stores, handwritten bills, and more 2025: Online shopping, same-day delivery

Entertainment and Media

Entertainment and Media

Binge-watching favourite shows to trending movies in the new norm. 

1995: Cable TV, VCRs 2025: OTT platforms, YouTube creators, AI-generated content

Travel and Navigation

Travel and Navigation

1995: Paper maps, train inquiry windows, autorickshaw meters

2025: Online Maps, online bookings, app-based cabs 

Education and Learning

Education and Learning

1995: Chalkboards, notebooks, tuitions

2025: Online courses, smart classrooms

Credits

Credits

Photo Credit: All Representational Images/ Freepik 

Digital era
