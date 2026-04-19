Beyond Holi and Diwali: India's 7 most bizarre and beautiful festivals you won't believe are real

3 / 7

Theyyam (Kerala) - The Divine Dance of the Gods: Theyyam is not just a festival; it's a living ritual art form that transforms ordinary men into divine beings. Originating in North Kerala, Theyyam performers undergo elaborate makeovers, donning intricate costumes, vibrant makeup, and towering headgear.

They then perform ritualistic dances, often involving fire and intense movements, believed to embody gods and goddesses, blessing the spectators. The raw energy and theatricality are truly captivating. (Photo source: Social Media)