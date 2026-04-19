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NewsPhotosBeyond Holi and Diwali: India's 7 most bizarre and beautiful festivals you won't believe are real
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Beyond Holi and Diwali: India's 7 most bizarre and beautiful festivals you won't believe are real

India, a land of vibrant cultures and ancient traditions, is famous for its grand festivals like Holi and Diwali. But beneath the surface lie a myriad of lesser-known celebrations that are so unique, so outlandish, and so breathtakingly beautiful, they defy belief. Get ready to dive into a world where devotion meets daring, and ancient rituals create unforgettable spectacles.

 

Updated:Apr 19, 2026, 11:54 AM IST
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Thaipusam

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Thaipusam

Thaipusam (Tamil Nadu) - The Festival of Piercing Devotion: Imagine a festival where devotees pierce their bodies with hooks, skewers, and even elaborate chariots, all in the name of faith. Thaipusam, celebrated by the Tamil community, is an awe-inspiring (and for some, slightly unsettling) display of devotion to Lord Murugan. Participants carry heavy burdens, known as "kavadis," often adorned with peacock feathers, as they walk in trance-like states. The most striking sight is the vel kavadi, where skewers pierce cheeks and tongues, symbolizing penance and spiritual cleansing. (Photo source: Social Media)

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Nag Panchami

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Nag Panchami

Nag Panchami (Across India) - The Snake Worship Festival: In a country where snakes are revered, Nag Panchami is a unique festival dedicated to the worship of serpents. On this day, devotees visit snake charmers and temples to offer milk, sweets, and flowers to cobras and other snakes. It's believed that worshipping snakes on this day brings good fortune and protects against snake bites. While fascinating, it's a festival that blurs the lines between reverence and daring. (Photo source: ANI)

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Theyyam

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Theyyam

Theyyam (Kerala) - The Divine Dance of the Gods: Theyyam is not just a festival; it's a living ritual art form that transforms ordinary men into divine beings. Originating in North Kerala, Theyyam performers undergo elaborate makeovers, donning intricate costumes, vibrant makeup, and towering headgear.

They then perform ritualistic dances, often involving fire and intense movements, believed to embody gods and goddesses, blessing the spectators. The raw energy and theatricality are truly captivating. (Photo source: Social Media)

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Kila Raipur Rural Olympics

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Kila Raipur Rural Olympics

Kila Raipur Rural Olympics (Punjab) - The "Olympics" of Rural Strength: Forget the traditional Olympics; the Kila Raipur Rural Olympics in Punjab showcases raw, unfiltered strength and daring from rural India. Here, you'll witness events like bullock cart races, tractor pulling, and even jaw-dropping feats like lifting bicycles with teeth, pulling cars with hair, and a man lying under the wheels of a moving tractor. It's a spectacle of human endurance and quirky talents that has to be seen to be believed. (Photo source: ANI)

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Pushkar Camel Fair

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Pushkar Camel Fair

Pushkar Camel Fair (Rajasthan) - A Desert Extravaganza: While known for its camels, the Pushkar Camel Fair is far more than just a livestock trading event. It's a vibrant cultural spectacle set against the stunning backdrop of the Thar Desert. Thousands of camels, horses, and cattle are traded, but the fair also features camel beauty contests, turban-tying competitions, traditional dances, and even a longest mustache competition! It's a sensory overload of colors, sounds, and unforgettable desert charm. (Photo source: Social Media/X)

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Ghoomar

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Ghoomar

Ghoomar (Rajasthan) - The Spinning Dance of Royalty: While not a "festival" in the traditional sense, Ghoomar is a mesmerizing folk dance deeply embedded in the culture of Rajasthan, often performed during festivals and celebrations. Originating from the Bhil tribe and later adopted by royal courts, women in colorful ghagras (long skirts) spin gracefully, creating a kaleidoscope of colors as they twirl.

The synchronized movements and traditional music create an enchanting experience that transports you to a bygone era. (Photo source: ANI)

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Urs Ajmer Sharif

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Urs Ajmer Sharif

Urs Ajmer Sharif (Rajasthan) - A Spiritual Gathering of Sufi Devotion: Urs Ajmer Sharif is an annual festival commemorating the death anniversary of the Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti. Thousands of devotees, irrespective of faith, flock to the Dargah Sharif in Ajmer. The atmosphere is charged with spiritual fervor, marked by qawwalis (devotional music), prayers, and offerings. The highlight is the opening of the "Jannati Darwaza" (Gateway to Heaven), believed to grant wishes to those who pass through it seven times. It's a powerful display of interfaith harmony and profound devotion. (Photo source: ANI)

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