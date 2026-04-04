Not your grandfather's post office: Inside India's first graffiti-filled Gen-Z hub at IIT Delhi
IIT Delhi Gen‑Z Post Office: India Post has opened the country’s first Gen‑Z‑themed revamped post office at IIT Delhi, turning a campus counter into a modern, youth‑centric service space. The office features graffiti‑style artwork by the IIT Fine Arts Society, Wi‑Fi‑enabled zones, QR‑based parcel booking, and student discounts on Speed Post.
What Makes It Gen‑Z? The IIT Delhi post office looks far from the classic government office. The walls are covered with vibrant graffiti and murals designed by the IIT Fine Arts Society. Wi‑Fi zones let students stay connected while mailing parcels. Modern colours and clean layouts replace the usual dull, beige look, making the space feel like a place people can actually want to spend time in.
Smart Services, Designed for Students: The revamped office focuses on ease and speed. QR‑based parcel booking simplifies the process and reduces paperwork. Students get exclusive discounts on Speed Post and branded packaging facilities make it easier to send parcels in a recognisable way. The aim is to match how Gen‑Z expects digital‑first services to work, while keeping the India Post brand at the core.
Students Helped Shape It: This was not a purely top‑down government project. IIT Delhi students collaborated on the design, mainly through artwork and initial feedback on the look and feel. India Post also onboarded students as brand ambassadors and co‑creators, using social‑media‑savvy youth to help promote the revamped office. A student‑franchise model gives selected students hands‑on exposure to postal operations, logistics, and basic entrepreneurship.
Why This Matters: India Post has faced challenges in staying relevant in the age of private couriers and e‑commerce. Young people have rarely seen post offices as a first‑choice option. By starting on campuses, India Post targets students where they live and study. The combination of modern design, student input, and digital tools signals a shift: postal services can be both public and relatable for the next generation.
The Bigger Plan: The IIT Delhi post office is the first flagship of a wider scheme. India Post plans to revamp 46 existing post offices located on educational campuses across India. The goal is to turn these campus post offices into youth‑centric hubs, with digital‑first operations and student‑friendly features that can be replicated nationwide.
What’s Inside? Inside the revamped IIT Delhi post office, visitors see graffiti‑style interiors, bright colours, and a modern layout. The space is organised to keep essential services – such as Speed Post booking and parcel packaging – clear and easy to access. While the design is relaxed, the core purpose remains functional: a service‑centric space with a youthful, contemporary feel rather than a traditional government counter.
Student Franchise Model: A key feature is the student‑franchise model for postal operations. Selected IIT Delhi students get a chance to help run parts of the post office, learning about logistics, customer service, digital tools, and basic entrepreneurship. For India Post, the model brings fresh ideas and youth‑centric perspectives; for students, it offers hands‑on experience with a national public‑service ecosystem.
(All image source: Social Media.)
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