India heatwave alert: Top 10 hottest cities revealed, Bihar leads the chart – Check your city
India is facing a severe heatwave, with Bihar dominating the list of the top 10 hottest cities as temperatures cross extreme levels. Many regions are recording 40°C+ heat, raising concerns about health and climate conditions.
India is currently facing a severe and early heatwave in April 2026. Temperatures have increased sharply across many states, making daily life very difficult. According to weather data ( AQI.in) several Indian cities are among the hottest in the world right now.
Bhagalpur, Bihar
Extreme Heat at 44°C
Bhagalpur is one of the hottest cities in India, recording temperatures around 44°C. The city is experiencing intense sunlight and dry conditions throughout the day.
Talcher, Odisha
Scorching 44°C Temperature
Talcher has also touched 44°C, making it one of the hottest places in the country. The heat is strong and continuous with very little relief during the day.
Asansol, West Bengal
Hot and Dry Weather at 44°C
Asansol is facing extreme heat conditions with temperatures reaching 44°C. The weather is dry, and outdoor conditions are very harsh.
Begusarai, Bihar
Severe Heat at 43°C
Begusarai is experiencing high summer temperatures around 43°C. The heatwave conditions are making afternoons especially difficult.
Motihari, Bihar
Hot Conditions at 43°C
Motihari is also under intense heat, with temperatures touching 43°C. Residents are facing strong sun exposure and dry winds.
Munger, Bihar
Extreme Summer Heat at 43°C
Munger is witnessing a strong heatwave with temperatures around 43°C. The weather remains consistently hot throughout the day.
Bhojpur, Bihar
Hot Weather at 43°C
Bhojpur and Siwan are facing very high temperatures around 43°C. The heat is making it difficult for people to work outdoors, especially during daytime hours.
Bettiah, Bihar
Severe Heat at 43°C
Bettiah is also under strong heatwave conditions, with temperatures reaching around 43°C. The hot weather is continuing throughout the day with little relief.
Balangir, Odisha
Extreme Heat at 43°C
Balangir is experiencing intense heat with temperatures close to 43°C. The dry and hot conditions are making the weather uncomfortable for daily life.
Siwan, Bihar
High Temperature at 43°C
Siwan is one of the hottest areas, recording around 43°C. The heatwave is affecting normal routines and increasing the need for safety precautions like staying hydrated and avoiding direct sun exposure.
Why So Many Cities Are So Hot
Several weather factors are causing this extreme heat:
Strong sunlight and clear skies Low snow cover in the Himalayas Rising ocean temperatures Dry winds reducing rainfall
These combined conditions are trapping heat across large parts of India.
Uneven Weather in India
While northern and eastern India are facing extreme heat, some southern and northeastern regions are experiencing rainfall and thunderstorms. This shows highly uneven weather patterns across the country.
The 2026 heatwave is a strong reminder of how extreme weather is increasing in India. With many cities recording dangerously high temperatures, it is important to stay hydrated, avoid heat exposure, and take proper safety measures. This trend also highlights the growing impact of climate change on everyday weather conditions.
(Image Credit: Freepik, and AI)
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