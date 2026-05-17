India's last villages: 6 places where the country literally ends
India has over 6 lakh villages. These 6 stand at the very edge of the country. Past them, the land becomes Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, or open sea. Here is what life looks like at India's final frontier.
Where India runs out of road
India has more than 6 lakh villages. Almost all of them sit deep inside the country, connected by roads, railways, and rivers. A few stand at the very edge, where India literally ends. These six villages mark the country's outer limit, before the next nation begins.
Turtuk, Ladakh: The village that was once Pakistan
Turtuk sits in Ladakh's Nubra Valley, just a few kilometres from the Line of Control with Pakistan. Until the 1971 war, it was part of Pakistan. Indian forces captured it that December. Tourists were allowed in only in 2010. Apricot orchards line the Shyok river and most residents still speak Balti at home.
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Mana, Uttarakhand: India's first and last village
Mana sits about 3 kilometres north of Badrinath at 10,500 feet, along the border with China. In 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that border villages are India's first villages, not its last. A Border Roads Organisation signboard now officially names it "India's First Village Mana." The village also holds Vyas Gufa, where legend says the sage Vyasa composed the Mahabharata.
Chitkul, Himachal Pradesh: Where the road simply stops
Chitkul lies in Kinnaur district at 11,320 feet above sea level. It is widely known as the last inhabited village on the old Indo-Tibetan trade route. Fewer than 600 people live here. Wooden houses with slate roofs line the Baspa river. For most travellers, Chitkul is where the road ends and the country quietly closes off.
Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu: The town that a cyclone erased
Dhanushkodi sits at the south-eastern tip of Pamban Island, with Sri Lanka's Talaimannar just 24 kilometres across the sea. In 1964, a single cyclone destroyed the entire town overnight, killing around 1,800 people and sweeping away a passenger train with 115 onboard. The government declared it unfit for living. A few hundred fishing families still live among the ruins today.
Dawki, Meghalaya: The river that looks like glass
Dawki sits on Meghalaya's border with Bangladesh, where the Umngot river runs so clear that boats appear to float on air rather than water. It is also an active border trade point with Bangladesh. From the riverbank, the flat plains of Bangladesh stretch all the way to the horizon.
Moreh, Manipur: India's gateway to Southeast Asia
Moreh stands in Manipur on the border with Myanmar, connected by the India-Myanmar Friendship Road. It is one of India's most important land border towns and a long-standing trade gateway to Southeast Asia. The town has a deeply mixed population, with Tamil, Manipuri, and Burmese communities living side by side.
The flag flies last here
These six villages mark where India ends. Some end in mountains. One ends at a river. One ends in ruins by the sea. Together they hold the full outer edge of a country that stretches 3,214 kilometres from north to south. The tricolour flies here last, before the next nation begins.
Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ AI
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