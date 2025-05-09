India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate: Missile Strikes, Blackouts Follow ‘Operation Sindoor’ — Timeline of Events
Check out the timeline of India-Pakistan tensions after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.
Pahalgam Terror Attack
On April 22, a terrorist attack unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were gunned down.
(Photo Credit: ANI)
PM Modi's BIG Warning To Terrorists
While addressing a public meeting in Bihar's Madhubani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that India will "identify, trace, and punish" every terrorist and their supporters. He added that the punishment will be "significant and stringent".
"Today, on the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world, India will identify, trace, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to make sure that justice is done. The entire nation is one in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders who have stood with us... The punishment will be significant and stringent, which these terrorists would have never even thought about," the Prime Minister said.
(Photo Credit: @ANI/ X)
Diplomatic Measures Against Pakistan
A day after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, India announced a series of measures against Pakistan. Addressing a press conference after the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 will be held in abeyance until "Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism".
In addition, Defence, Military, Naval, and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi were declared persona non grata and were given a week to leave India, downgrading the diplomatic ties with Islamabad.
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways issued a statement that ships bearing the Pakistan flag will not be allowed to visit any Indian port. Furthermore, India imposed a ban on the direct or indirect import and transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, regardless of their import status.
(Photo Credit: ANI)
Ceasefire Violation By Pakistani Army
As per a statement of the Ministry of Defence dated May 8, 2025, Pakistan increased the intensity of its "unprovoked firing" across the Line of Control (LoC) using Mortars and heavy-calibre Artillery in areas in Baramulla, Kupwara, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar, and Rajouri sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.
(Photo Credit: Representational Image/ ANI)
Preparation for Mock Drills
On May 6, preparations across India were performed for mock drills ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs. According to ANI, the measures to be undertaken during the drills included operationalization of Air Raid Warning Sirens and training of civilians, and blackouts.
(Civil Defence, Police, and local administration rehearse mock drills exercise in Lucknow's Police Lines; Photo Credit: @ANI/ X)
Operation Sindoor
The Indian Armed Forces launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ and targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir; altogether, nine sites were targeted.
A statement from the Defence Ministry said, "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution."
Mock Drills of May 7
Mock drills were conducted across cities in India as per the order of the MHA.
(Blackout in Jaipur as part of the civil defence mock drills; Photo Credit: @ANI/ X)
Pakistan's Drone and Missile Attack
Addressing a press conference on Friday, Colonel Sophia Qureshi informed that on the night of 07 and 08 May, Pakistan attempted to engage several military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles. They were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems.
A complete blackout was enforced in Bikaner in Rajasthan and in Jalandhar in Punjab. Furthermore, blackouts were also enforced in Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, Jammu, and Amritsar, Jalandhar.
(Photo Credit:@ANI/ X)
Indian Army
The Indian Army, during the intervening night of May 8 and May 9, aggressively responded to multiple drone attacks by Pakistan along the western border and the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.
(Photo Credit:@ANI)
Credits
(with ANI inputs)
Trending Photos