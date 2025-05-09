1 / 6

Nuclear: Don'ts (As per NDMA)

1. Do not panic.

2. Do not believe in rumours passed on by word of mouth from one person to another.

3. Do not stay outside/or go outside.

4. As far as possible, AVOID water from open wells/ponds; exposed crops and vegetables; food, water, or milk from outside.

5. Do not disobey any instruction of the district or civil defence authorities, who would be doing their best to ensure the safety of you, your family, and your property.

