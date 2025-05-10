Advertisement
India-Pakistan War: Indian States That Share Border With Pakistan - Full List

India shares a significant stretch of its western border with Pakistan — a region marked by strategic importance and high alert, especially during times of conflict. The areas along this boundary are often the first to witness rising tensions, making them crucial to the country’s defense and diplomacy.

Updated:May 10, 2025, 10:34 AM IST
India shares a long and sensitive border with Pakistan. Let’s take a look at the Indian states and union territories that lie along this crucial international boundary.

 

Jammu & Kashmir (Union Territory)

Jammu & Kashmir (Union Territory)

Once a princely state, Jammu and Kashmir now stands as a Union Territory. It shares a significant portion of the border with Pakistan, including parts along the Line of Control (LoC).  

Ladakh (Union Territory)

Ladakh (Union Territory)

Created in 2019, Ladakh shares a border with the Pakistan-administered region of Gilgit-Baltistan. The region includes high-altitude passes and strategically vital locations. Key Area: Kargil region lies close to the LoC.

 

Punjab

Punjab

Punjab shares a 553 km-long international border with Pakistan. It’s known for the iconic Wagah-Attari border crossing, famous for its daily flag-lowering ceremony. Famous Border Point: Wagah

 

Rajasthan

Rajasthan

Rajasthan’s 1,070 km border with Pakistan runs through the vast Thar Desert. It’s protected by a robust fencing system and numerous Border Security Force (BSF) outposts. Major Cities Nearby: Jaisalmer, Barmer

 

Gujarat

Gujarat

Gujarat shares a 508 km-long border with Pakistan, including the disputed Rann of Kutch. This area is marshy and difficult to patrol, especially during the monsoon. Unique Feature: Border extends into the salt flats of the Rann.

 

India's Western Sentinels

India's Western Sentinels

From snowy peaks to scorching deserts, these Indian states and UTs form the western frontier with Pakistan. They play a vital role in defense, diplomacy, and cultural exchange.

(Images Credit: Gemini AI)

India-Pakistan warInd-Pakistan warBorder states of IndiaJammu and Kashmir border
