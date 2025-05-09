Meet INS Vikrant: A Floating Fortress That Gives India Decisive Edge Against Pakistani Navy

15 / 20

The INS Vikrant was launched on September 22, 1945 as Hercules. However, its construction was stalled and was completed when India purchased it from Britain in 1957. On March 04, 1961 it was commissioned as Vikrant in its first avatar. It was placed under the command of Captain Pritam Singh Mahindroo. On March 05, 1961, Vikrant sailed from Belfast for Portsmouth and Portland to carry out sea trials, and on October 06, 1961, Vikrant finally sailed for India. It entered Bombay on November 03, 1961.

(Pic Credits: PIB)