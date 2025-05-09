Meet INS Vikrant: A Floating Fortress That Gives India Decisive Edge Against Pakistani Navy
INS Vikrant: Amid surging tensions between India and Pakistan, especially after Pakistan’s attempted aerial strikes on Indian territory, the Indian Navy has deployed its most formidable naval asset — INS Vikrant — to the Arabian Sea. Commissioned in 2022 and built indigenously, this state-of-the-art aircraft carrier isn’t just a warship; it’s a floating fortress capable of launching airstrikes, defending against missile threats, and sustaining operations at sea for over a month. As Pakistan’s naval capabilities lag far behind, INS Vikrant stands as a powerful deterrent and a strategic game-changer in the evolving conflict.
Rising Tensions at Sea: India Responds Swiftly
India-Pakistan News: In the wake of intensified aerial assaults by Pakistan on Indian cities, the Indian Navy wasted no time in taking strategic countermeasures. On Thursday night, India deployed its pride — the indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant — into the Arabian Sea. Its presence signals India’s readiness to escalate if provoked further.
INS Vikrant: A Self-Reliant Floating Fortress
Commissioned in 2022, INS Vikrant is more than just a warship — it's a self-contained war zone at sea. Designed and constructed entirely in India, this aircraft carrier showcases the nation’s defense innovation, strategic foresight, and engineering might.
Technical Brilliance That Sets It Apart
Spanning 262 meters in length and 62 meters in width, Vikrant has 14 decks and can house over 1,500 personnel. It is powered by four gas turbines delivering 88 MW and is capable of functioning independently for up to 45 days at sea — making it a mobile fortress.
A Fully Operational Air Base on Water
INS Vikrant can launch and recover up to 40 aircraft, including MiG-29K fighter jets and naval helicopters. Its runway is the length of two football fields, and its hangars and maintenance bays allow continuous flight operations, giving India critical air superiority at sea.
The Firepower: Why Pakistan Should Worry
INS Vikrant is bristling with weapons. It carries:
32 Barak-8 surface-to-air missiles
16 BrahMos cruise missiles
1 Oto Melara naval gun
4 AK-630 CIWS
4 Torpedo launchers
Together with Sea King and Dhruv helicopters, Vikrant is ready for both defensive and offensive warfare.
Designed for Multi-Dimensional Warfare
Beyond traditional maritime roles, Vikrant is also a hub for cyber warfare, surveillance, and electronic warfare. It can coordinate multi-branch operations, intercept enemy communications, and deliver real-time intelligence to allied units in action.
Built by India, for India
Constructed by Cochin Shipyard Limited under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Vikrant is the largest warship ever built in India. It’s a living testament to the Make in India mission, with more than 75% indigenous content.
Prime Minister Modi’s Vision in Steel
During the commissioning, PM Narendra Modi called Vikrant “a symbol of India’s hard work, talent, and self-reliance.” He likened it to the spirit of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', representing a new, empowered India willing to defend its interests.
Comparing Naval Strength: India vs Pakistan
While India boasts aircraft carriers and nuclear submarines, Pakistan lacks any operational aircraft carrier. Its limited naval fleet and outdated technology make it vulnerable in a prolonged maritime conflict.
Pakistan’s Limited Capabilities
Pakistan’s navy largely depends on older submarines and lacks the infrastructure for blue-water operations. Without an equivalent to Vikrant, Pakistan is left to rely on land-based assets and small-scale naval tactics, which are no match for India’s maritime power.
Context of Deployment: Retaliation and Readiness
India’s deployment follows Operation Sindoor, a military campaign launched after the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 civilian lives. Indian forces executed precise air strikes on nine terror camps across PoK, signaling a zero-tolerance approach to cross-border terrorism.
Pakistan’s Response and India’s Defence
Pakistan retaliated with drone and missile attacks targeting Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan. However, India’s integrated air defence intercepted all threats, showcasing readiness across land, air, and sea — especially with Vikrant now on patrol.
A Psychological Weapon of War
Beyond its military role, Vikrant serves as a deterrent. Its mere presence in the Arabian Sea sends a strong geopolitical message: India will respond with overwhelming force if provoked. It’s a weapon of both destruction and diplomacy.
A City at Sea: Comfort Meets Combat
With its own hospital, modular kitchen, air conditioning, and communication systems, Vikrant is built to sustain long missions. Its crew can live and fight under extreme conditions, with logistics designed for self-sufficiency in wartime.
INS Vikrant (R11)- India’s First Aircraft Carrier
The INS Vikrant was launched on September 22, 1945 as Hercules. However, its construction was stalled and was completed when India purchased it from Britain in 1957. On March 04, 1961 it was commissioned as Vikrant in its first avatar. It was placed under the command of Captain Pritam Singh Mahindroo. On March 05, 1961, Vikrant sailed from Belfast for Portsmouth and Portland to carry out sea trials, and on October 06, 1961, Vikrant finally sailed for India. It entered Bombay on November 03, 1961.
(Pic Credits: PIB)
India Pakistan War
It played a crucial role in the 1971 war with its aircrafts decimating the enemy. The Sea Hawks and Alizés pounded the enemy targets over Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Khulna and Mongla. Heavy damage was inflicted on the ships and harbour installations. The runways at the first two places were rendered inoperable, and along with other units of the fleet, Vikrant ensured a total blockade off East Pakistan. The INS Vikrant helped in preventing reinforcement of Pakistani forces from the sea, leading to the birth of Bangladesh.
(Pic Credits: PIB)
India Defense News
The INS Vikrant emerged in a new avatar as a Vertical/ Short Take Off and Land (V/STOL) carrier in 1984, with the brand new, state-of-the-art aircraft Sea Harrier. Its new capability inspired the induction of INS Vikramaditya, and the plans of its reincarnation.
After serving for 36 years, it was decommissioned from active service on 31 January, 1997.
(Pic Credits: PIB)
The Verdict: India’s Edge in Naval Warfare
As India and Pakistan teeter on the edge of confrontation, Vikrant symbolizes a defining edge for India. It isn't just a ship — it’s India’s insurance against sea-based threats, a carrier of might, and a message of strategic dominance to adversaries.
India Naval Power
Pic Credits: Press Information Bureau, ANI
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
Trending Photos