India-Pakistan War: What Is Pakistan’s Fatah Missile? Check Its Range, Variants And Capabilities
In a major escalation, Pakistan reportedly tried to target India using a long-range Fateh missile. According to reports, the missile was intercepted by India's air defence system over Sirsa in Haryana. However, there is no official confirmation about it as of now. (Representative Image: Freepik)
What is Fatah Missile?
The Pakistan Army possesses two variants of the Fatah missile—Fatah-I and the extended-range Fatah-II—both of which are launched from their respective Fatah-I and Fatah-II multiple rocket launcher (MRL) systems. (Representative Image: Freepik)
Fatah Range
The Fatah-II is a hypersonic ballistic missile with a range of more than 400 kilometre, while the Fatah-I have a range of approx 140 kilometre. (Representative Image: X)
It is capable of carrying conventional warheads and is designed to target military positions, radar installations, and logistical infrastructure. (Representative Image: Freepik)
Due to the rising tension between India and Pakistan, Several districts of border states in India are on high alert, including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat and have attempted to go even further. (Representative Image: Freepik)
Trending Photos