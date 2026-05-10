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NewsPhotosIndia vs Pakistan: If war breaks out, who actually has their back?
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India vs Pakistan: If war breaks out, who actually has their back?

If India and Pakistan go to war, where does the world stand? From Washington to Beijing, here is a country-by-country breakdown of who may back India, who may back Pakistan, and who will stay silent.

 

Updated:May 10, 2026, 06:22 PM IST
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The nightmare scenario

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The nightmare scenario

It’s the world’s most dangerous rivalry. India vs Pakistan: Four wars already. But a fifth wouldn't just be regional, it would be global. With nuclear missiles on alert, the world isn't just watching... it's already picking sides.

Swipe to see the Global Chessboard 

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The USA: The strategic giant

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The USA: The strategic giant

The Secret Weapon? Washington has poured billions into India's defense and tech. While the US would publicly beg for peace to avoid a nuclear disaster, behind the scenes? New Delhi is the linchpin of the US "Indo-Pacific" strategy. Verdict: Strategic support for India. 

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China: The iron brotherhood

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China: The iron brotherhood

The Dragon’s Gamble. China has bet $60+ Billion on Pakistan through CPEC. Beijing can't let its biggest investment go up in flames. Expect diplomatic shields at the UN and a massive surge in military hardware. Verdict: Pakistan’s strongest guarantor. 

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Russia: The great balancer

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Russia: The great balancer

Too Close to Choose. Russia is India’s oldest defense partner, but it also keeps Pakistan in its orbit. Moscow doesn't want to lose either market. In a war, Russia wouldn't fight, it would mediate, playing the role of the "neutral" peacemaker. Verdict: The Neutral Middleman.

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Israel: The tech powerhouse

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Israel: The tech powerhouse

The Silent Partner. From drones to intelligence, the India-Israel bond is one of the tightest in Asia. While they won't send troops, Israel would provide the "invisible" edge: elite surveillance and cutting-edge weapon tech. Verdict: Firmly in India's corner. 

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France and Europe: The diplomatic lean

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France and Europe: The diplomatic lean

Peace First, Strategy Second. France has armed India with Rafales and strategic tech. Most of Europe would scream "De-escalate!" in public, but their strategic blueprints lean heavily toward New Delhi. Verdict: Publicly neutral, privately pro-India.

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The Gulf Nations: The human shield

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The Gulf Nations: The human shield

Too Much to Lose. Saudi Arabia and the UAE host millions of Indians AND Pakistanis. A war would trigger an economic earthquake and a migration crisis. The Gulf won't pick a side, they'll pick the exit. Verdict: Desperate for peace.

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Turkey and Azerbaijan the vocal allies

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Turkey and Azerbaijan the vocal allies

The Loudest Voices. Turkey has consistently backed Pakistan on the world stage. Along with Azerbaijan, they would provide the loudest diplomatic support for Islamabad, turning the UN into a battleground of words. Verdict Vocal supporters of Pakistan.

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The neighbors: The danger zone

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The neighbors: The danger zone

The Terrified Bystanders. For Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, there is no "winning" side. A nuclear war means radioactive fallout, blocked trade, and millions of refugees. Their only strategy? Total silence. Verdict: Forced neutrality. 

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The final truth: No one wins

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The final truth: No one wins

The world has allies, but no one wants a nuclear winter. A war between these two wouldn't just change borders, it would crash global oil markets and displace millions. The world may have sides. But no side wants this war. 

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ AI 

 

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