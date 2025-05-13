India Rolls Out Chip-Based e-Passport: Check Benefits And How To Upgrade To Hi-Tech Version

photoDetails

english

India e-passport Launch: India has rolled out high-tech, chip-based e-passports to enhance global security and identification processes, marking a significant step towards modernising travel documentation. The new e-passports is equipped with an integrate advanced electronic technology with the traditional paper passport, improving both identification and security.

The biometric-enabled passport initiative aims to streamline and strengthen the passport issuance process and is available in various cities across the country. In Tamil Nadu, issuance began on March 3, 2025, at the Regional Passport Office in Chennai. By March 22, 2025, over 20,000 e-passports had already been issued in the state, demonstrating a swift adoption of this modern travel document. Notably, Once your current passport expires, you will be issued the high-tech e-passport version during renewal reportedly.