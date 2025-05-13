India Rolls Out Chip-Based e-Passport: Check Benefits And How To Upgrade To Hi-Tech Version
India e-passport Launch: India has rolled out high-tech, chip-based e-passports to enhance global security and identification processes, marking a significant step towards modernising travel documentation. The new e-passports is equipped with an integrate advanced electronic technology with the traditional paper passport, improving both identification and security.
The biometric-enabled passport initiative aims to streamline and strengthen the passport issuance process and is available in various cities across the country. In Tamil Nadu, issuance began on March 3, 2025, at the Regional Passport Office in Chennai. By March 22, 2025, over 20,000 e-passports had already been issued in the state, demonstrating a swift adoption of this modern travel document. Notably, Once your current passport expires, you will be issued the high-tech e-passport version during renewal reportedly.
What is An E-Passport?
An e-passport is a secure travel document that combines traditional paper format with an embedded RFID chip and antenna. It stores the passport holder’s personal and biometric information, enabling faster and more secure verification at immigration checkpoints.
Biometric-Enabled E-Passport Benefits
The E-Passports has been introduced to enhance data security, prevent duplication, and ensure the integrity of passport holder details stored on the chip within the ePassport. It aims to reduce the risk of identity fraud and improve the efficiency of international travel authentication.
India E-Passport: Launch And Pilot Program
India’s E-Passport initiative began on April 1, 2024, under the Passport Seva Programme (PSP) Version 2.0. The pilot program is part of a phased rollout aimed at upgrading India’s passport system with advanced technology and better security.
India E-Passport: Cities Receiving E-Passport
The E-Passports are currently being issued in select cities including Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, Jammu, Goa, Shimla, Raipur, Amritsar, Jaipur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Surat, Ranchi, and Delhi. These locations represent the early phase of the nationwide implementation plan.
India E-Passport: Phase 1 And Nationwide Expansion
The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the current rollout is just the first phase. By mid-2025, e-passports are expected to be available at all Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) across India, covering urban and rural areas alike.
How To Identify E-Passport
An e-passport can be easily identified by a small gold symbol printed below the front cover. This symbol indicates the presence of the RFID chip inside, signifying that it includes electronically stored personal and biometric data.
India E-Passport: Existing Passports Validity
The holders of valid passports don’t need to worry—existing passports will remain valid until their expiry. The government has confirmed that only new passports will be issued as e-passports, with no need for premature replacement.
