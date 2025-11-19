Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2987158https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/india-s-10-cleanest-railway-stations-spotless-platforms-smart-facilities-happy-passengers-2987158
NewsPhotosIndia’s 10 Cleanest Railway Stations: Spotless Platforms, Smart Facilities, Happy Passengers
photoDetails

India’s 10 Cleanest Railway Stations: Spotless Platforms, Smart Facilities, Happy Passengers

Clenest Railway Stations In India: Indian Railways has over 9,000 railway stations across India. Notably, hygiene, cleanliness and maintenance have been the core issues plaguing the railways in India. However, the Indian Railways has been working to resolve the challenges and improve public amenities. Today, many stations boast of clean and well-maintained passenger facilities. Here are 10 of them, which are consistently ranked among cleanest stations:

Updated:Nov 19, 2025, 09:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Jaipur

1/10
Jaipur

Known for its spotless platforms and efficient housekeeping, Jaipur Railway Station consistently ranks among India's cleanest. Its vibrant Rajasthani aesthetics add charm while maintaining high hygiene standards.

 

Follow Us

Jodhpur

2/10
Jodhpur

Praised for excellent upkeep and passenger-friendly facilities, Jodhpur Station offers a clean and orderly travel experience. Regular sanitation drives keep the station pristine throughout the day.

Follow Us

Durgapura

3/10
Durgapura

A smaller but exceptionally well-maintained station, Durgapura stands out for outstanding cleanliness. Its tidy platforms and well-managed waste systems set a strong example for others.

Follow Us

Vijayawada

4/10
Vijayawada

One of South India’s busiest stations, Vijayawada manages cleanliness impressively despite heavy footfall. Modern infrastructure and efficient cleaning teams ensure a hygienic environment.

Follow Us

Surat

5/10
Surat

Surat Station is known for its neat platforms, clean waiting areas, and well-organized facilities. High maintenance standards reflect the city’s reputation for efficiency.

Follow Us

Secunderabad Junction

6/10
Secunderabad Junction

This major junction maintains strong cleanliness levels through continuous monitoring and modern cleaning practices. Spacious platforms and clear signage enhance the travel experience.

Follow Us

Anand Vihar

7/10
Anand Vihar

A key terminal in Delhi, Anand Vihar, offers well-kept platforms, clean washrooms, and systematic waste management. The station benefits from newly upgraded infrastructure.

Follow Us

Rani Kamalapati

8/10
Rani Kamalapati

Regarded as one of the most modern stations in India, it boasts world-class cleanliness and facilities. Its airport-like design enhances both hygiene and passenger comfort.

Follow Us

Bhopal Junction

9/10
Bhopal Junction

Bhopal Junction maintains cleanliness through frequent sanitation and organised passenger services. Its eco-friendly initiatives contribute to a pleasant travel atmosphere.

Follow Us

Beas Railway Station

10/10
Beas Railway Station

Known for its immaculate premises and calm environment, Beas Station is praised for exceptional maintenance. Clean platforms and disciplined operations make it a standout.

Follow Us
Indian Railwaysmobility
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
International Men's Day
International Men’s Day: Meet Top 7 Indian Men Who Are Global Icons
camera icon12
title
IPL 2026 captains
Meet Confirmed Captains Of RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics
camera icon12
title
E-passport
e-Passport With RFID Biometrics Launched In India: No More Hassle For Passports Now; Check Security Features, Benefits, How To Apply
camera icon6
title
Auto news
Meet India's Best Selling SUV: 24+ Kmpl Mileage, 5-Star Safety, 360-Degree Camera & More - It Is Not Creta, Thar Or Punch - Priced From Rs 7.32 Lakh, It Is...
camera icon14
title
Shubman Gill injury
From Rohit Sharma To KL Rahul:5 Players Who Could Replace Shubman Gill As ODI Captain Vs South Africa If He Doesn’t Recover In Time