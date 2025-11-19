India’s 10 Cleanest Railway Stations: Spotless Platforms, Smart Facilities, Happy Passengers
Clenest Railway Stations In India: Indian Railways has over 9,000 railway stations across India. Notably, hygiene, cleanliness and maintenance have been the core issues plaguing the railways in India. However, the Indian Railways has been working to resolve the challenges and improve public amenities. Today, many stations boast of clean and well-maintained passenger facilities. Here are 10 of them, which are consistently ranked among cleanest stations:
Jaipur
Known for its spotless platforms and efficient housekeeping, Jaipur Railway Station consistently ranks among India's cleanest. Its vibrant Rajasthani aesthetics add charm while maintaining high hygiene standards.
Jodhpur
Praised for excellent upkeep and passenger-friendly facilities, Jodhpur Station offers a clean and orderly travel experience. Regular sanitation drives keep the station pristine throughout the day.
Durgapura
A smaller but exceptionally well-maintained station, Durgapura stands out for outstanding cleanliness. Its tidy platforms and well-managed waste systems set a strong example for others.
Vijayawada
One of South India’s busiest stations, Vijayawada manages cleanliness impressively despite heavy footfall. Modern infrastructure and efficient cleaning teams ensure a hygienic environment.
Surat
Surat Station is known for its neat platforms, clean waiting areas, and well-organized facilities. High maintenance standards reflect the city’s reputation for efficiency.
Secunderabad Junction
This major junction maintains strong cleanliness levels through continuous monitoring and modern cleaning practices. Spacious platforms and clear signage enhance the travel experience.
Anand Vihar
A key terminal in Delhi, Anand Vihar, offers well-kept platforms, clean washrooms, and systematic waste management. The station benefits from newly upgraded infrastructure.
Rani Kamalapati
Regarded as one of the most modern stations in India, it boasts world-class cleanliness and facilities. Its airport-like design enhances both hygiene and passenger comfort.
Bhopal Junction
Bhopal Junction maintains cleanliness through frequent sanitation and organised passenger services. Its eco-friendly initiatives contribute to a pleasant travel atmosphere.
Beas Railway Station
Known for its immaculate premises and calm environment, Beas Station is praised for exceptional maintenance. Clean platforms and disciplined operations make it a standout.
Trending Photos