NewsPhotosIndia’s 7 must-visit waterfalls for the perfect summer vacation - Beat the heat with natural escapes
India’s 7 must-visit waterfalls for the perfect summer vacation - Beat the heat with natural escapes

India offers breathtaking waterfall destinations, and these destinations provide refreshing escapes from rising temperatures while offering excellent opportunities for photography and relaxation. Travellers can plan their visits to make the most of these scenic locations and enjoy a well-prepared, comfortable vacation experience. Check the full list here: 

 

Updated:Feb 25, 2026, 07:53 PM IST
Jog Falls, Karnataka

Jog Falls, Karnataka

Jog Falls is located in the Shimoga district of Karnataka and has several other names. According to the Karnataka Tourism website, the best time to experience Jog Falls is between August and December.

Athirappilly Falls, Kerala

Athirappilly Falls, Kerala

Athirappilly Falls is also known as the "Niagara of India," as per the Kerala Tourism website. It is located at the entrance to the Sholayar forest ranges and at a distance of 63 kilometers from Thrissur district. 

Dudhsagar Falls, Goa

Dudhsagar Falls, Goa

Dudhsagar Falls translates to "Sea of Milk" and is one of the most beautiful sights in Goa. The travellers must check best time to visit the place and plan in advance to avoid any issues while travelling. 

Bhagsu Waterfall, Himachal Pradesh

Bhagsu Waterfall, Himachal Pradesh

Bhagsu Waterfall is located near McLeod Ganj in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. It is reportedly a popular spot in summer. A carefully planned itinerary ahead of time helps prevent last-minute inconvenience.

Nohkalikai Falls, Meghalaya

Nohkalikai Falls, Meghalaya

Nohkalikai Falls is one of India’s most beautiful waterfalls. According to the Meghalaya Tourism website, it plunges 340 meters into a deep pool. By arranging their travel plans early, visitors can minimise last-minute difficulties.

Kempty Falls, Uttarakhand

Kempty Falls, Uttarakhand

Kempty Falls is a short drive from the hill station of Mussoorie in Uttarakhand. It is a popular travel destination in India. Early trip planning ensures travellers don’t face last-minute disruptions.

Umbrella Falls, Maharashtra

Umbrella Falls, Maharashtra

The Umbrella Falls is located in Maharashtra near Arthur Lake and reportedly resembles the umbrella shape. Travellers can plan the trip carefully in advance to avoid any last-minute issues. 

Credits

Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik

