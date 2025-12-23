Advertisement
NewsPhotosIndia’s Best Airport Offering World-Class Amenities: Not Bengaluru, Mumbai But...
India’s Best Airport Offering World-Class Amenities: Not Bengaluru, Mumbai But...

Updated:Dec 23, 2025, 05:31 PM IST
Delhi Airport has been named the Best Airport in India and South Asia at the 2025 World Airport Awards for the seventh consecutive year.

Global Connectivity

Connected to 150+ domestic and international destinations, it is ranked as the 9th busiest airport in the world.

World-Class Terminals

Features modern terminals with multi-level car parking, premium lounges, and seamless passenger movement.

 

Passenger Services:

Offers ATMs, cab services, baggage assistance, foreign exchange, medical facilities, and 24/7 passenger support.

 

Superior Hygiene & Sustainability

Equipped with 170+ eco-friendly washrooms, baby care and differently-abled facilities, LEED-certified products, and clear signages.

 

Gateway to Delhi

More than just an airport, IGIA is a preferred global transit hub and the perfect starting point to explore the vibrant city of Delhi. (Image: Freepik)

