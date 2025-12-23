India’s Best Airport Offering World-Class Amenities: Not Bengaluru, Mumbai But...
Delhi Airport has been named the Best Airport in India and South Asia at the 2025 World Airport Awards for the seventh consecutive year.
Global Connectivity
Connected to 150+ domestic and international destinations, it is ranked as the 9th busiest airport in the world.
World-Class Terminals
Features modern terminals with multi-level car parking, premium lounges, and seamless passenger movement.
Passenger Services:
Offers ATMs, cab services, baggage assistance, foreign exchange, medical facilities, and 24/7 passenger support.
Superior Hygiene & Sustainability
Equipped with 170+ eco-friendly washrooms, baby care and differently-abled facilities, LEED-certified products, and clear signages.
Gateway to Delhi
More than just an airport, IGIA is a preferred global transit hub and the perfect starting point to explore the vibrant city of Delhi. (Image: Freepik)
