India’s best destinations to visit in April: Perfect for your getaway - Check summer 2026 travel guide
With the onset of summer, many travellers start looking for refreshing getaways that offer pleasant weather, scenic views and a break from the heat. From cooler landscapes to relaxing retreats, there are plenty of options for those wanting to unwind or explore something new.
Rishikesh
Uttarakhand's Rishikesh blends calm spiritual vibes with high-energy adventure. Visitors can enjoy outdoor thrills and pleasant conditions for exploring comfortably. Plan your trip after carefully checking stays, weather, and the forecast.
Haridwar
A deeply spiritual town known for its sacred riverbanks and vibrant rituals, it draws travellers seeking peace and cultural immersion. Make sure to plan your trip after checking accommodation, weather updates, and forecasts carefully.
Dalhousie
This charming hill retreat is offers scenic viewpoints and a slow-paced escape from crowded cities. The cool air and greenery in April enhance its appeal. Always check hotel availability, weather updates, and forecasts before planning your journey.
Darjeeling
Famous for its views, this destination offers refreshing mountain air and stunning scenery. Check accommodation availability and weather updates carefully before planning your trip.
Ooty
Known for its cool climate and lush surroundings, this hill station is a popular travel destination. A hassle-free trip requires checking both accommodation and weather forecasts beforehand.
Munnar, Kerala
This destination offers a peaceful break from the heat. Ensure a smooth trip by checking stays and weather predictions in advance.
Coorg
This destination is perfect for a calm and rejuvenating getaway. Make sure to plan your trip after checking accommodation, weather updates, and forecasts carefully.
Ranthambore National Park
A popular wildlife destination, it offers exciting safari experiences and chances to observe animals in their natural habitat. Before travelling, ensure you have checked accommodation options and weather predictions.
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Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik
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