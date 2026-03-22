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NewsPhotosIndia’s best destinations to visit in April: Perfect for your getaway - Check summer 2026 travel guide
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India’s best destinations to visit in April: Perfect for your getaway - Check summer 2026 travel guide

With the onset of summer, many travellers start looking for refreshing getaways that offer pleasant weather, scenic views and a break from the heat. From cooler landscapes to relaxing retreats, there are plenty of options for those wanting to unwind or explore something new.

Updated:Mar 22, 2026, 05:56 PM IST
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Rishikesh

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Rishikesh

Uttarakhand's Rishikesh blends calm spiritual vibes with high-energy adventure. Visitors can enjoy outdoor thrills and pleasant conditions for exploring comfortably. Plan your trip after carefully checking stays, weather, and the forecast.

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Haridwar

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Haridwar

A deeply spiritual town known for its sacred riverbanks and vibrant rituals, it draws travellers seeking peace and cultural immersion. Make sure to plan your trip after checking accommodation, weather updates, and forecasts carefully.

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Dalhousie

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Dalhousie

This charming hill retreat is offers scenic viewpoints and a slow-paced escape from crowded cities. The cool air and greenery in April enhance its appeal. Always check hotel availability, weather updates, and forecasts before planning your journey.

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Darjeeling

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Darjeeling

Famous for its views, this destination offers refreshing mountain air and stunning scenery. Check accommodation availability and weather updates carefully before planning your trip.

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Ooty

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Ooty

Known for its cool climate and lush surroundings, this hill station is a popular travel destination. A hassle-free trip requires checking both accommodation and weather forecasts beforehand.

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Munnar, Kerala

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Munnar, Kerala

This destination offers a peaceful break from the heat. Ensure a smooth trip by checking stays and weather predictions in advance.

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Coorg

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Coorg

This destination is perfect for a calm and rejuvenating getaway. Make sure to plan your trip after checking accommodation, weather updates, and forecasts carefully.

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Ranthambore National Park

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Ranthambore National Park

A popular wildlife destination, it offers exciting safari experiences and chances to observe animals in their natural habitat. Before travelling, ensure you have checked accommodation options and weather predictions.

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Credits

Photos Credit: All Representative Images/ Freepik 

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