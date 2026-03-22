India’s cleanest city: 100% door-to-door garbage collection, fines for littering; not in Sikkim, Gujarat, or Maharashtra

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India’s cleanest city is one of the benchmark for urban cleanliness, consistently topping the Swachh Survekshan rankings. Known for its spotless streets and efficient systems, this city has become a model that many other cities aim to follow. A key factor behind its success is the 100% door-to-door garbage collection system, where residents separate waste into wet and dry categories daily. Strict rules are enforced, with fines for littering and non-compliance, ensuring discipline among citizens.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the city has developed modern waste processing plants, converting wet waste into compost and recycling dry waste. Public participation has played a major role, with awareness campaigns making cleanliness a daily habit. It stands as a strong example of how planning, strict implementation, and community support can transform urban living.