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NewsPhotosIndia’s cleanest city: 100% door-to-door garbage collection, fines for littering; not in Sikkim, Gujarat, or Maharashtra
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India’s cleanest city: 100% door-to-door garbage collection, fines for littering; not in Sikkim, Gujarat, or Maharashtra

India’s cleanest city is one of the benchmark for urban cleanliness, consistently topping the Swachh Survekshan rankings. Known for its spotless streets and efficient systems, this city has become a model that many other cities aim to follow. A key factor behind its success is the 100% door-to-door garbage collection system, where residents separate waste into wet and dry categories daily. Strict rules are enforced, with fines for littering and non-compliance, ensuring discipline among citizens.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, the city has developed modern waste processing plants, converting wet waste into compost and recycling dry waste. Public participation has played a major role, with awareness campaigns making cleanliness a daily habit. It stands as a strong example of how planning, strict implementation, and community support can transform urban living.

Updated:Mar 22, 2026, 10:14 AM IST
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India’s cleanest city - Indore

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India’s cleanest city - Indore

Madhya Pradesh's Indore has been ranked India’s cleanest city for several consecutive years under the Swachh Survekshan. The city has set a national benchmark in cleanliness, waste management, and public participation, inspiring many other cities across the country.

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What is Swachh Survekshan?

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cleanest city of India Indore

Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey conducted under the Swachh Bharat Mission. It evaluates cities based on cleanliness, sanitation, waste processing, and citizen feedback. It is the world’s largest urban cleanliness survey.

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Consistent top performer

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cleanest city of India Indore

Indore has held the number one position for several years, showing consistent performance. Its strong system of daily waste collection, strict rules, and continuous monitoring has maintained its top rankings despite a growing population and urban challenges.

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Door-to-door waste collection

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cleanest city of India Indore

One key reason behind Indore’s success is 100% door-to-door garbage collection. Residents separate waste into wet and dry categories. Municipal workers collect waste daily, ensuring no garbage is left on streets or in public spaces.

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Waste segregation and processing

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cleanest city of India Indore

The city processes nearly all its waste scientifically. Wet waste is converted into compost, while dry waste is recycled. Indore has modern waste processing plants, reducing landfill use and promoting sustainable waste management practices.

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Strict rules and fines

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cleanest city of India Indore

Indore authorities have enforced strict cleanliness rules. People who litter or do not segregate waste face fines. Regular inspections and penalties ensure that citizens follow guidelines and maintain high cleanliness standards across the city.

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Public participation

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cleanest city of India Indore

Citizens play a major role in keeping Indore clean. Awareness campaigns, school programs, and community involvement encourage people to take responsibility. Cleanliness has become a habit and part of the city’s culture.

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A model for other cities

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cleanest city of India Indore

Indore is now a model city for cleanliness in India. Many cities study its system to improve their rankings. Waste management is handled with proper planning, strict implementation, and public support. (Images credit: Representative/freepik)

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