India’s fastest trains in 2026: From Vande Bharat to Rajdhani express; Meet Indian railways beasts that can go up to 180 km/h

photoDetails

english

3019117

India's fastest trains in 2026: If you love speed and modern travel, here’s a look at the top 5 fastest trains in India in 2026 that are redefining rail journeys across the country. Several high-speed and semi-high-speed trains are setting new records in India for efficiency and performance. The fastest trains among them can reach speeds of up to 180 km/h.

Among these, the Vande Bharat Express, also known as Train-18, can reach 180 km/h and operates at 160 km/h on approved routes. The Gatimaan Express runs between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Agra at 160 km/h. The Tejas Express is designed for 150 km/h and is known for its premium interiors. The Bhopal Shatabdi Express is known for its high average speed, while the Mumbai–New Delhi Rajdhani Express is one of the fastest long-distance trains, operating at 140 km/h.