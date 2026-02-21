India’s fastest trains in 2026: From Vande Bharat to Rajdhani express; Meet Indian railways beasts that can go up to 180 km/h
India's fastest trains in 2026: If you love speed and modern travel, here’s a look at the top 5 fastest trains in India in 2026 that are redefining rail journeys across the country. Several high-speed and semi-high-speed trains are setting new records in India for efficiency and performance. The fastest trains among them can reach speeds of up to 180 km/h.
Among these, the Vande Bharat Express, also known as Train-18, can reach 180 km/h and operates at 160 km/h on approved routes. The Gatimaan Express runs between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Agra at 160 km/h. The Tejas Express is designed for 150 km/h and is known for its premium interiors. The Bhopal Shatabdi Express is known for its high average speed, while the Mumbai–New Delhi Rajdhani Express is one of the fastest long-distance trains, operating at 140 km/h.
Vande Bharat express
The Vande Bharat Express, also known as Train-18, is India’s fastest train. It can reach 180 km/h, though it operates at 160 km/h on approved routes. (Image credit: ANI)
Gatimaan express
The Gatimaan Express was India’s first semi-high-speed train. Running between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Agra, it operates at a top speed of 160 km/h. (Image credit: X)
Tejas express
The Tejas Express is also one of fastest running trains in India. However it is designed for speeds up to 150 km/h but operates around 130 km/h. It is known for good interiors and premium amenities. (Image credit: ANI)
Bhopal Shatabdi express
The New Delhi-Bhopal Shatabdi Express has a maximum permitted speed of around 150 km/h. It is known for punctuality and maintaining a high average speed. (Image credit: X)
Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani express
The Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express operates around a top speed of 140 km/h. It is among the list of India’s fastest long-distance trains. (Image credit: X/@RailMinIndia)
