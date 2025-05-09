India’s First Airport Is In THIS City, Played Pivotal Role In World War II – Know Its Tata Link

Advertisement
NewsPhotosIndia’s First Airport Is In THIS City, Played Pivotal Role In World War II – Know Its Tata Link
India's First Airport: Every day, lakhs of people travel by air in India, making it the world’s third-largest domestic airline market. With some of the largest and most prominent airports, India plays a crucial role in global aviation, connecting millions of passengers both within the country and beyond.

 

Updated:May 09, 2025, 01:22 PM IST
Did you know that Juhu Aerodrome in Mumbai is India’s first airport? Established in 1928, it marked the beginning of the country’s civil aviation journey. Located in Mumbai’s upscale Juhu area, it was originally known as the Vile Parle Aviation Club.

 

On October 15, 1932, history was made at Juhu Aerodrome when J.R.D. Tata, the father of Indian aviation, piloted India’s first commercial flight from Karachi to Bombay, landing at Juhu. This marked the birth of Tata Airlines, which would later evolve into Air India.

 

J.R.D. Tata was just 15 years old when he took a joyride in a small plane in France. That flight sparked his lifelong love for aviation. He later became India’s first licensed pilot in 1929, just a year after Juhu Aerodrome was built.

 

During World War II, Juhu Aerodrome wasn’t just a civilian airstrip — it was transformed into a key military base. It served as Mumbai’s primary airport, providing vital support for British and Allied military operations in the region.

 

With J.R.D. Tata at the helm, Tata Airlines operated from Juhu and played a major role in wartime aviation, transporting mail and supplies during the conflict. This experience laid the groundwork for India’s post-war civil aviation sector.

 

Tata Airlines eventually became Air India in 1946, and was nationalized in 1953. But in a full-circle moment, the Tata Group repurchased Air India in 2022, reconnecting the family legacy with India’s national airline.

 

Today, Juhu Aerodrome no longer handles commercial flights. It is used for VIP movements, helicopter services, and serves as a secondary aviation base for the city of Mumbai. But its historical significance remains unmatched.

 

