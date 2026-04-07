India’s first bullet train: 250 kmph speed, reclining seats, infotainment systems; Launch target set for March 2027

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India’s first bullet train: India is set to take a big step towards faster travel with its first indigenous bullet train, expected to be ready by March 2027. The high-speed train, called B28, will run at an operational speed of 250 kmph and offer modern passenger features. The Ministry of Railways is also working on three key bullet train corridors—Hyderabad–Chennai, Hyderabad–Bengaluru, and Patna–Siliguri. These routes aim to significantly cut travel time and improve connectivity between major cities. After the completion of this project, the Hyderabad–Bengaluru journey could take just over an hour, while Hyderabad–Chennai may be covered in under three hours.

The B28 train will come with air-conditioned coaches, reclining seats, accessibility features, and onboard infotainment, making travel faster, more comfortable, and convenient for passengers.