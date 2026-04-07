India’s first bullet train: 250 kmph speed, reclining seats, infotainment systems; Launch target set for March 2027
India’s first bullet train: India is set to take a big step towards faster travel with its first indigenous bullet train, expected to be ready by March 2027. The high-speed train, called B28, will run at an operational speed of 250 kmph and offer modern passenger features. The Ministry of Railways is also working on three key bullet train corridors—Hyderabad–Chennai, Hyderabad–Bengaluru, and Patna–Siliguri. These routes aim to significantly cut travel time and improve connectivity between major cities. After the completion of this project, the Hyderabad–Bengaluru journey could take just over an hour, while Hyderabad–Chennai may be covered in under three hours.
The B28 train will come with air-conditioned coaches, reclining seats, accessibility features, and onboard infotainment, making travel faster, more comfortable, and convenient for passengers.
India’s first bullet train
India is moving ahead with its high-speed rail plans, as the Ministry of Railways targets the completion of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for three new bullet train corridors by March 2027.
Three key routes
The proposed corridors include Hyderabad–Chennai, Hyderabad–Bengaluru, and Patna–Siliguri. These routes aim to improve connectivity between major cities and boost faster, more efficient travel across regions.
Budget announcement boost
These high-speed rail projects were announced in the Union Budget 2026–27 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, highlighting the government’s focus on modernising India’s railway infrastructure.
Hyderabad–Chennai route
The bullet train between Hyderabad and Chennai is expected to significantly reduce travel time, bringing it down to around 2 hours and 55 minutes, making long-distance travel quicker and more convenient.
Hyderabad–Bengaluru route
The Hyderabad–Bengaluru corridor could cut travel time to just 1 hour and 13 minutes, offering a major upgrade over current travel options and benefiting business and daily commuters.
Patna–Siliguri route
The Patna–Siliguri route is part of the larger Varanasi–Siliguri high-speed rail corridor. Travel between Varanasi and Siliguri via Patna could take around 2 hours and 55 minutes.
India’s first Indigenous bullet train
The Ministry has also set a target to roll out India’s first indigenous bullet train, called B28, by March 2027. It is being developed by BEML at its Bengaluru rail coach complex.
Modern features and high speed
The B28 train will have a design speed of 280 kmph and an operational speed of 250 kmph. It will feature air-conditioned coaches, reclining seats, accessibility features, and onboard infotainment systems for passengers. (Images credit: freepik)
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