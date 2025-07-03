India’s First Corporate Train with Airline-Like Amenities - Not Shatabdi, Vande Bharat Or Rajdhani; Check Route, Stoppages, Price

photoDetails

Indian railway in one of the largest railway network in the world and consist may type of trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi and so on. The Tejas Express marked as India’s first corporate train under the PPP model, offers airline-style luxury with IRCTC managing services. Launched in 2019 on the Lucknow-Delhi route, and later on Mumbai-Ahmedabad, it features modern amenities, faster travel, and passenger compensation. With dynamic pricing, tickets range from Rs 1,280 to Rs 4,325, redefining train travel comfort in India.