India’s First Corporate Train with Airline-Like Amenities - Not Shatabdi, Vande Bharat Or Rajdhani; Check Route, Stoppages, Price
Indian railway in one of the largest railway network in the world and consist may type of trains including Rajdhani, Shatabdi and so on. The Tejas Express marked as India’s first corporate train under the PPP model, offers airline-style luxury with IRCTC managing services. Launched in 2019 on the Lucknow-Delhi route, and later on Mumbai-Ahmedabad, it features modern amenities, faster travel, and passenger compensation. With dynamic pricing, tickets range from Rs 1,280 to Rs 4,325, redefining train travel comfort in India.
First Corporate Train
First corporate train in India, Tejas Express started in 2019 on the Lucknow-Delhi route under a public-private partnership.
Operated by IRCTC, it handles everything from ticketing to onboard services.
Featues
The trains offers airline-like comforts like fresh meals, LCD screens, automatic doors, and clean toilets.
Stoppage
Travel time is shorter than other trains on the same route, with just two stops incluing Kanpur and Ghaziabad.
Cost
Ticket prices range from Rs 1,280 to Rs 4,325, depending on class and demand.
Timing
Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Expressdeparts from Lucknow at 6:10 AM and arrives in Delhi by 12:25 PM. The return journey starts the same day at 3:35 PM, reaching Lucknow by 10:05 PM.
