India’s first electric train: When did it run? Year, key routes, century-old history, and all you need to know

photoDetails

english

3036760

India’s first electric train: India’s railway network is very close to complete electrification, but the journey began a century ago with a modest suburban line in Mumbai. From the first electric train in 1925 to achieving nearly 99% electrification of broad gauge routes by 2026, Indian Railways has undergone a massive technological transformation. This shift has not only improved speed and efficiency but also reduced fuel dependency and emissions. Here is a detailed look at the key milestones, routes, and turning points that shaped India’s electric rail network–one of the largest in the world today.