India’s First High-Speed Railway Testing Track: 64-Km Corridor In Rajasthan With 7 Major Bridges, 129 Minor Bridges; Test Speeds Up To…; Check Features And Other Projects
India’s First High-Speed Railway Testing Track: Indian Railways is close to reaching a crucial milestone with the completion of its first dedicated high-speed test track, expected by the end of the 2025–26 financial year. This project marks a big step forward in improving India’s railway system. Once ready, the track will allow detailed testing of new trains within the country. India will also become one of the few nations with a complete testing facility that follows global standards. These standards help check train safety, performance, and stability, supporting the development of faster and more reliable rail services.
India's First High Speed Railway Testing Track
Indian Railways is set to complete its first-ever high-speed test track by the end of 2025–26, marking a historic step in the nation’s railway development. The facility will enable the testing of trains at unprecedented speeds, strengthening India’s position in rail innovation.
India's First High Speed Railway Testing Track: RDSO Leads the Project
The state-of-the-art facility is being developed by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO). This project emphasizes India’s focus on indigenous railway research, design, and technological innovation, ensuring that future trains meet global standards in safety, efficiency, and performance.
India's First High Speed Railway Testing Track: 64-Km Track in Rajasthan
The 64-kilometre high-speed track is being constructed in Jodhpur division, Rajasthan, at an investment of around Rs 820- Rs 970 crore. Trains on this track will be tested at speeds up to 220-230 kmph, reflecting India’s ambitions to modernize rail transport infrastructure.
Built In Two Phases Between Gudha And Thathana Mithri
Railway officials confirmed the track is being built in two phases between Gudha and Thathana Mithri, approximately 70 km from Jaipur. So far, around 58 km of the project has been completed, bringing India closer to operationalizing its first high-speed test track.
Built In Two Phases Between Gudha And Thathana Mithri
Railway officials confirmed the track is being built in two phases between Gudha and Thathana Mithri, approximately 70 km from Jaipur. So far, around 58 km of the project has been completed, bringing India closer to operationalizing its first high-speed test track.
India To Become First Country With Testing Facilities
Once operational, India will become the first country with comprehensive rolling stock testing facilities adhering to international standards like UIC-518 and EN-14363. This will allow rigorous testing and certification of train dynamics, ensuring safety and reliability for future high-speed rail operations.
India's First High Speed Railway Testing Track: Features
The dedicated track will enable detailed performance, safety, and endurance tests of trains without affecting regular passenger or freight services. It will also allow testing of track materials, bridges, traction systems, signalling equipment, and geotechnical studies under controlled high-speed conditions.
Track Infrastructure Highlights
The facility features seven major bridges, 129 minor bridges, and four stations. It allows high-speed trains to safely navigate curved sections, with specific curves designed for varying speeds. This ensures precise testing of train behavior under diverse real-world conditions.
Indian Railways Project In Rajasthan
Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently approved the doubling of the 25-km Umra–Debari section at Rs 492 crore. This project will strengthen rail connectivity to Udaipur, enabling faster train operations and improved links to key cities such as Ahmedabad and Jaipur. (Image Credit: Gemini AI, Social Media)
Trending Photos