Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3000648https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/india-s-first-high-speed-railway-testing-track-64-km-corridor-in-rajasthan-with-7-major-bridges-129-minor-bridges-test-speeds-up-to-check-features-and-other-projects-3000648
NewsPhotosIndia’s First High-Speed Railway Testing Track: 64-Km Corridor In Rajasthan With 7 Major Bridges, 129 Minor Bridges; Test Speeds Up To…; Check Features And Other Projects
photoDetails

India’s First High-Speed Railway Testing Track: 64-Km Corridor In Rajasthan With 7 Major Bridges, 129 Minor Bridges; Test Speeds Up To…; Check Features And Other Projects

India’s First High-Speed Railway Testing Track: Indian Railways is close to reaching a crucial milestone with the completion of its first dedicated high-speed test track, expected by the end of the 2025–26 financial year. This project marks a big step forward in improving India’s railway system. Once ready, the track will allow detailed testing of new trains within the country. India will also become one of the few nations with a complete testing facility that follows global standards. These standards help check train safety, performance, and stability, supporting the development of faster and more reliable rail services.

Updated:Dec 27, 2025, 06:52 PM IST
Follow Us

India's First High Speed Railway Testing Track

1/9
India's First High Speed Railway Testing Track

Indian Railways is set to complete its first-ever high-speed test track by the end of 2025–26, marking a historic step in the nation’s railway development. The facility will enable the testing of trains at unprecedented speeds, strengthening India’s position in rail innovation. 

Follow Us

India's First High Speed Railway Testing Track: RDSO Leads the Project

2/9
India's First High Speed Railway Testing Track

The state-of-the-art facility is being developed by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO). This project emphasizes India’s focus on indigenous railway research, design, and technological innovation, ensuring that future trains meet global standards in safety, efficiency, and performance.  

Follow Us

India's First High Speed Railway Testing Track: 64-Km Track in Rajasthan

3/9
India's First High Speed Railway Testing Track

The 64-kilometre high-speed track is being constructed in Jodhpur division, Rajasthan, at an investment of around Rs 820- Rs 970 crore. Trains on this track will be tested at speeds up to 220-230 kmph, reflecting India’s ambitions to modernize rail transport infrastructure. 

Follow Us

Built In Two Phases Between Gudha And Thathana Mithri

4/9
India's First High Speed Railway Testing Track

Railway officials confirmed the track is being built in two phases between Gudha and Thathana Mithri, approximately 70 km from Jaipur. So far, around 58 km of the project has been completed, bringing India closer to operationalizing its first high-speed test track.  

Follow Us

Built In Two Phases Between Gudha And Thathana Mithri

5/9
India's First High Speed Railway Testing Track

Railway officials confirmed the track is being built in two phases between Gudha and Thathana Mithri, approximately 70 km from Jaipur. So far, around 58 km of the project has been completed, bringing India closer to operationalizing its first high-speed test track.  

Follow Us

India To Become First Country With Testing Facilities

6/9
India's First High Speed Railway Testing Track

Once operational, India will become the first country with comprehensive rolling stock testing facilities adhering to international standards like UIC-518 and EN-14363. This will allow rigorous testing and certification of train dynamics, ensuring safety and reliability for future high-speed rail operations.  

Follow Us

India's First High Speed Railway Testing Track: Features

7/9
India's First High Speed Railway Testing Track

The dedicated track will enable detailed performance, safety, and endurance tests of trains without affecting regular passenger or freight services. It will also allow testing of track materials, bridges, traction systems, signalling equipment, and geotechnical studies under controlled high-speed conditions.  

Follow Us

Track Infrastructure Highlights

8/9
India's First High Speed Railway Testing Track

The facility features seven major bridges, 129 minor bridges, and four stations. It allows high-speed trains to safely navigate curved sections, with specific curves designed for varying speeds. This ensures precise testing of train behavior under diverse real-world conditions.  

Follow Us

Indian Railways Project In Rajasthan

9/9
India's First High Speed Railway Testing Track

Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently approved the doubling of the 25-km Umra–Debari section at Rs 492 crore. This project will strengthen rail connectivity to Udaipur, enabling faster train operations and improved links to key cities such as Ahmedabad and Jaipur. (Image Credit: Gemini AI, Social Media)

Follow Us
IndiaIndian RailwaysIndia’s First High-Speed Railway Testing TrackRailway DevelopmentRajasthanGeotechnical Studies
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon9
title
India
India’s First High-Speed Railway Testing Track: 64-Km Corridor In Rajasthan With 7 Major Bridges, 129 Minor Bridges; Test Speeds Up To…; Check Features And Other Projects
camera icon7
title
IIT JEE success story
From Prison Cell To IIT Dreams: The Boy Who Refused To Give Up
camera icon8
title
RCB
4 Overseas Players Who Are Likely To Start For RCB In IPL 2026: Phil Salt, Tim David And...
camera icon11
title
Cricket Mystery Girls 2025
Meet 7 Stunning Mystery Girls Of IPL & Champions Trophy 2025 Who Broke The Internet - You Won't Believe; One Even Has Selfie With Virat Kohli
camera icon6
title
Jammu and Kashmir
Happy New Year 2026: 7 Places In India To Experiece Snowfall