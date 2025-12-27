India’s First High-Speed Railway Testing Track: 64-Km Corridor In Rajasthan With 7 Major Bridges, 129 Minor Bridges; Test Speeds Up To…; Check Features And Other Projects

photoDetails

english

3000639

India’s First High-Speed Railway Testing Track: Indian Railways is close to reaching a crucial milestone with the completion of its first dedicated high-speed test track, expected by the end of the 2025–26 financial year. This project marks a big step forward in improving India’s railway system. Once ready, the track will allow detailed testing of new trains within the country. India will also become one of the few nations with a complete testing facility that follows global standards. These standards help check train safety, performance, and stability, supporting the development of faster and more reliable rail services.