India’s First Hydrogen Train Set For Launch By March 31: Check Key Features, Speed, Route And Other Details

Updated:Mar 11, 2025, 01:37 PM IST
Indian Railways is poised to enter a new phase of mobility. Following the shift from diesel to electric locomotives, the Ministry of Railways is preparing to launch the country's first hydrogen-powered trains, with operations set to begin by March 31, 2025, on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana, as per India Today

The Research, Design, and Standard Organisation (RDSO) has created the design for India’s first hydrogen-powered train. This milestone will place India among a select group of countries pioneering the use of hydrogen as fuel for trains, marking a significant advancement in sustainable rail transport.

Features

This train features three dedicated coaches for storing hydrogen cylinders and housing integrated fuel cell converters, batteries, and air reservoirs.

Speed

The train will have a maximum speed of 110 km/h.

Cost

Indian Railways has awarded a Rs 111.83 crore pilot project to retrofit a Hydrogen Fuel Cell on an existing Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) rake, along with the necessary ground infrastructure, for operation on the Jind-Sonipat section of Northern Railway.

