India's First Private Train: Check Its Ticket Fare And How Expensive It Is Compared To Rajdhani, Shatabdi, And Vande Bharat
India's First Private Train: Check Its Ticket Fare And How Expensive It Is Compared To Rajdhani, Shatabdi, And Vande Bharat

India’s First Private Train, Tejas Express: To meet the diverse travel needs of passengers, Indian Railways introduced the nation’s first privately operated train in 2019, a landmark step in modernising its vast network.

Updated:Oct 27, 2025, 06:51 PM IST
India’s First Private Train: Route & Launch Date

India’s First Private Train: Route & Launch Date

In 2019, India marked a milestone in its railway history with the launch of its first private train, the Tejas Express. Operated entirely by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the train symbolised a new era of modern, customer-focused rail travel. The New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express began its first commercial run on 4 October 2019. One of the busiest routes in North India, it connects the national capital with Uttar Pradesh’s capital city in comfort and speed.

Ticket Prices — Tejas vs Premium Trains

Ticket Prices — Tejas vs Premium Trains

Within just a month of operation, IRCTC recorded an operational earning of around ₹7.73 lakh from the Tejas Express service. The early success reflected strong passenger demand for premium comfort and punctuality. Even five years after its debut, the Tejas Express remains costlier than other premium services like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Vande Bharat Express on the same route.

Here’s a comparison of fares for New Delhi-Lucknow:

IRCTC Tejas Express: ₹1,679 (AC Chair Car), ₹2,457 (Executive Chair Car) Shatabdi Express: ₹1,255 (AC Chair Car), ₹1,955 (Executive Chair Car) Vande Bharat Express: ₹1,255 (AC Chair Car), ₹2,415 (Executive Chair Car) Rajdhani Express: ₹1,590 (3AC), ₹2,105 (2AC), ₹2,630 (1AC)
Inside The Tejas Express

Inside The Tejas Express

Dynamic pricing, where fares fluctuate based on demand, applies to Tejas Express, Rajdhani, and Shatabdi trains. However, Vande Bharat Express tickets follow fixed pricing, making it more predictable for passengers. The Tejas Express offers modern onboard facilities designed for comfort and style, including:

Air-conditioned coaches Automatic doors Onboard infotainment Wi-Fi and CCTV surveillance Personal reading lights and snack trays

These features make it one of the most technologically advanced trains on Indian tracks.

Built For Speed: A Symbol Of Modern Rail Travel

Built For Speed: A Symbol Of Modern Rail Travel

According to the Ministry of Railways, Tejas coaches are designed to run at speeds of up to 200 km/h. “The newly designed coaches are capable of running at a speed of 200 km/h, but due to constraints related to rail tracks, these coaches will run at a speed of 160 km/h,” the ministry said in 2017. The coaches were built at the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, equipped with steel brake discs, sintered pads, and an electro-pneumatic assist brake system for superior control. India’s first private train, the Tejas Express, continues to redefine passenger experience with comfort, punctuality, and premium service. While the fare may be higher, many travelers say the journey is worth the price, marking a new chapter in the evolution of Indian Railways.

