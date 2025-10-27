India’s First Private Train: Check Its Ticket Fare And How Expensive It Is Compared To Rajdhani, Shatabdi, And Vande Bharat

2 / 4

Within just a month of operation, IRCTC recorded an operational earning of around ₹7.73 lakh from the Tejas Express service. The early success reflected strong passenger demand for premium comfort and punctuality. Even five years after its debut, the Tejas Express remains costlier than other premium services like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Vande Bharat Express on the same route.

Here’s a comparison of fares for New Delhi-Lucknow:

IRCTC Tejas Express: ₹1,679 (AC Chair Car), ₹2,457 (Executive Chair Car) Shatabdi Express: ₹1,255 (AC Chair Car), ₹1,955 (Executive Chair Car) Vande Bharat Express: ₹1,255 (AC Chair Car), ₹2,415 (Executive Chair Car) Rajdhani Express: ₹1,590 (3AC), ₹2,105 (2AC), ₹2,630 (1AC)