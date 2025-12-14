India’s First Railway Station: Built In 1853, Now Hub Of Major Train Routes - Not In Delhi Or Kolkata, But Located In…
Indian Railways is one of the world’s largest rail networks and has thousands of railway stations across the country, from remote villages to major metropolitan cities, helping commuters reach their desired destinations. But do you know which was India’s first railway station and where it is located? Here is the story of Bori Bunder, India’s first railway station, built in 1853 and still functional today under another name.
India’s first railway station
India’s first railway station was originally named Bori Bunder and was built in 1853. Even the first passenger train in India ran from Bori Bunder to Thane in 1853.
Designed by Frederick William Steven
As per the media reports, the iconic railway station, designed by Frederick William Stevens in the Indo-Saracenic style.
Several Names
It undergone several name changes, trom name to Victoria Terminus in 1887, then to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in 1996, and finally to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in 2017, honouring the legendary Maratha warrior king Shivaji.
Location
Located at Maharatra's Mumbai, it is one of the busiest railway stations that serves a major train route.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since July 2004.
It's now the Central Railway zone's headquarters, a major train route hub, and handles numerous long-distance and suburban trains. (Representative images: Freepik)
Trending Photos