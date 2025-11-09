India’s First ‘Traffic Light-Free City’: A Major Student Hub -And It’s Not Delhi, Bengaluru, But...
Kota, the coaching capital of India, has become the country’s first traffic light-free city. Through smart planning by the Urban Improvement Trust, with flyovers, underpasses, and ring roads, Kota has achieved seamless traffic flow. The model reduces jams, accidents, and delays, setting a new benchmark for urban traffic management in India.
Kota, Rajasthan, a hub for students is functions without a single traffic signal, proving that efficient planning can ensure smooth traffic flow even in a densely populated, student-heavy city.
As per the media reports, the Urban Improvement Trust (UIT) of Kota implemented smart urban design by creating interconnected ring roads, allowing vehicles to bypass busy routes and minimizing traffic congestion effectively.
Over two dozen flyovers and underpasses were constructed at major intersections, eliminating stoppages and ensuring continuous vehicle movement throughout the city’s busiest zones.
Kota’s traffic model showcases how thoughtful urban planning and infrastructure upgrades can replace conventional signal systems, offering a sustainable, time-saving solution.
Despite accommodating lakhs of residents and thousands of daily commuters, Kota’s innovative traffic system ensures punctuality for students and uninterrupted road connectivity across the city. (Representative Images: Pixabay)
Trending Photos