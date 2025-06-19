Advertisement
India's First Underwater Metro: This Runs Beneath The River – Check Speed, Fare, Route Details

As India is developing in several aspects, including technology, infrastructure, education, and more, many cities are introducing metro services for citizens, while some are enhancing existing ones. Notably, one such development includes the country's first underwater metro.

Updated:Jun 19, 2025, 10:35 PM IST
Route

Route

The Kolkata Metro's Esplanade line features India's first underwater metro, with a section of the line running beneath the Hooghly River. This 16.5 km metro route connects Howrah and Salt Lake City, seamlessly linking the two areas across the river.

Cost

Kolkata's metro makes history as the country's first to run underwater. After an investment of approximately Is 4,965 crore, this innovative metro line has been opened for passengers, marking a significant milestone in India's transportation infrastructure. 

 

 

Speed

The underwater section of the route spans 4.8 kilometres beneath the Hooghly River. The train takes 45 seconds to cover this distance. The speed of the train while covering the underwater section is approximately 384 km/h.

Inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first underwater metro on March 6, 2024.

 

Features

This underwater metro provides 5G internet connectivity and this mark it as India's first underwater metro which has been built using world-class technology. 

 

Howrah Metro Station, built 33 meters underground, is the deepest metro station in India. Situated beneath a river tunnel, it lies 32 meters below the water level. The metro line features 12 stations, including three located underwater.

The ticket fare for the underwater metro ranges from Rs 5 to Rs 50, based on the distance travelled. The fare structure starts at Rs 5 for distances up to 2 kilometres and increases incrementally to Rs 50 for the longest routes. (Representative Images)

 

