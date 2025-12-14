Advertisement
India’s First Wildlife-Safe Road: NHAI Introduces ‘Table-Top Red Marking’ On This National Highway; 11.9-km Project Passes Through Nauradehi Sanctuary, Here’s How It Protects Animals

India’s First Wildlife-Safe Road: A single tragic moment became the turning point for a powerful change. After a cheetah cub lost its life in a hit-and-run on a Madhya Pradesh highway, authorities decided the road needed more than just concrete and speed limits—it needed compassion. Within days, the National Highways Authority of India stepped in with an innovative, first-of-its-kind safety experiment designed to slow drivers and protect wildlife. Set against the lush backdrop of a tiger reserve, this bold move blends psychology, technology and responsibility, proving that modern highways can coexist with nature. Sometimes, saving lives starts with seeing the road differently.

Updated:Dec 14, 2025, 02:57 PM IST
NHAI Built Nearly 25 Underpasses To Avoid Animal-Vehicle Collisions

1/2
NHAI Built Nearly 25 Underpasses To Avoid Animal-Vehicle Collisions

To reduce animal-vehicle collisions, NHAI built nearly 25 underpasses along the route based on animal movement patterns. Chain-link fencing further restricts wildlife access to the highway, allowing safer crossings without animals entering active traffic zones. 

 

India’s First Wildlife-Safe Road: How It Saves Animals From Accidents

2/2
India’s First Wildlife-Safe Road

To reduce this risk, NHAI added a 5 mm thick red “table-top” layer on the road in the danger zone inside the tiger reserve. The bright red surface clearly warns drivers that they are entering a wildlife-sensitive area, while its slightly raised texture naturally encourages vehicles to slow down.  

