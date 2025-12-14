India’s First Wildlife-Safe Road: NHAI Introduces ‘Table-Top Red Marking’ On This National Highway; 11.9-km Project Passes Through Nauradehi Sanctuary, Here’s How It Protects Animals

photoDetails

India’s First Wildlife-Safe Road: A single tragic moment became the turning point for a powerful change. After a cheetah cub lost its life in a hit-and-run on a Madhya Pradesh highway, authorities decided the road needed more than just concrete and speed limits—it needed compassion. Within days, the National Highways Authority of India stepped in with an innovative, first-of-its-kind safety experiment designed to slow drivers and protect wildlife. Set against the lush backdrop of a tiger reserve, this bold move blends psychology, technology and responsibility, proving that modern highways can coexist with nature. Sometimes, saving lives starts with seeing the road differently.