Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish2954645https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/india-s-funniest-most-unique-railway-station-names-meet-diwana-saheli-and-more-2954645
NewsPhotosIndia’s Funniest, Most Unique Railway Station Names – Meet Diwana, Saheli And More
photoDetails

India’s Funniest, Most Unique Railway Station Names – Meet Diwana, Saheli And More

India’s railway network is not just a marvel of connectivity; it is also an unexpected source of comedy gold and unique names. Scattered across the country are stations with names so quirky that they make everyone smile. Check India’s Funniest And Most Unique Railway Station Names:

Updated:Sep 02, 2025, 04:14 PM IST
Follow Us

Bhainsa

1/7
Bhainsa

Bhainsa Railway Station is situated in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh and is part of the Northern Railway zone.

Follow Us

Pathri

2/7
Pathri

The station can be found in Uttarakhand and the word 'pathri' in English is refers to kidney stones. 

Follow Us

Diwana

3/7
Diwana

The Indian state of Haryana is home to Diwana station. 

Follow Us

Saheli

4/7
Saheli

Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state, houses the Saheli Railway Station. The word 'Saheli' refers to a female friend.

Follow Us

Singapuram Road

5/7
Singapuram Road

Singapuram Road Railway Station lies in the Indian state of Odisha, providing connectivity.

Follow Us

Bhaga Junction

6/7
Bhaga Junction

Located in India’s state of Jharkhand, Bhaga Junction serves the local area.

Follow Us

Credits

7/7
Credits

Photo Credit: All Representational Image/ Freepik

Follow Us
Funny Railway Station Namesunusual railway station names
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon8
title
rajasthan royals
4 Players Rajasthan Royals Might Release After Parting Ways With Rahul Dravid: Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer And...
camera icon11
title
IND vs UAE
India's Predicted Playing XI For Asia Cup 2025 Match Against UAE: Sanju Samson OUT, Shubman Gill IN; Hardik Pandya To Bat At...
camera icon14
title
Bigg Boss 19
Bigg Boss 19 Contestants And Their Education: MBAs To Lawyers, Here’s Who’s The Most Qualified
camera icon13
title
September 2025 Monthly Horoscope
September 2025 Monthly Horoscope: If You Keep Focused And Improve Your Approach This Month Your Career Will Grow, Zodiacs
camera icon7
title
IAS Priyanka Goel
Meet Woman IAS Officer Who Has Huge Social Media Following, Cleared UPSC On 6th Attempt, Her Name Is...
NEWS ON ONE CLICK