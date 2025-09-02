India’s Funniest, Most Unique Railway Station Names – Meet Diwana, Saheli And More
India’s railway network is not just a marvel of connectivity; it is also an unexpected source of comedy gold and unique names. Scattered across the country are stations with names so quirky that they make everyone smile. Check India’s Funniest And Most Unique Railway Station Names:
Bhainsa
Bhainsa Railway Station is situated in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh and is part of the Northern Railway zone.
Pathri
The station can be found in Uttarakhand and the word 'pathri' in English is refers to kidney stones.
Diwana
The Indian state of Haryana is home to Diwana station.
Saheli
Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state, houses the Saheli Railway Station. The word 'Saheli' refers to a female friend.
Singapuram Road
Singapuram Road Railway Station lies in the Indian state of Odisha, providing connectivity.
Bhaga Junction
Located in India’s state of Jharkhand, Bhaga Junction serves the local area.
