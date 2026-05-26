India’s Green Heart: This Indian state has the largest forest cover at 77,073 Sq Km

photoDetails

english

3050474

Most of you may not know that, Madhya Pradesh reigns supreme with the largest forest cover in India, boasting approximately 77,073 square kilometers as per the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023. This is approximately 25% of states' total geographical area. This central Indian state plays a pivotal role in the country’s ecological balance, harboring diverse ecosystems from tropical deciduous forests to vital wildlife corridors. Its rich biodiversity supports iconic species and contributes significantly to carbon sequestration and climate resilience. Amid growing environmental concerns, MP’s forests underline the need and importance efforts in sustaining India's green wealth



(Note- All the images are representative images; Source: Magnific (formerly: Freepik))