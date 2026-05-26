India’s Green Heart: This Indian state has the largest forest cover at 77,073 Sq Km
Most of you may not know that, Madhya Pradesh reigns supreme with the largest forest cover in India, boasting approximately 77,073 square kilometers as per the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023. This is approximately 25% of states' total geographical area. This central Indian state plays a pivotal role in the country’s ecological balance, harboring diverse ecosystems from tropical deciduous forests to vital wildlife corridors. Its rich biodiversity supports iconic species and contributes significantly to carbon sequestration and climate resilience. Amid growing environmental concerns, MP’s forests underline the need and importance efforts in sustaining India's green wealth
(Note- All the images are representative images; Source: Magnific (formerly: Freepik))
Largest forest cover in India
According to the latest ISFR 2023, Madhya Pradesh leads with 77,073 sq km of forest cover, far ahead of competitors. This positions it as India’s green heartland, maintaining its dominance in absolute forest area despite minor fluctuations in recent assessments.
Diverse forest types in MP
Madhya Pradesh features tropical moist and dry deciduous forests. Famous protected areas like Kanha and Bandhavgarh National Parks attract global tourists and conservationists, boosting eco-tourism and local economies.
Conservation and challenges
While MP leads in area, it faces pressures from development, agriculture, and climate change. Recent reports note some decline, emphasising the need for stronger protection, community involvement, and sustainable management practices.
Rich biodiversity & wildlife
MP’s forests are home to over 5,000 plant species and more than 500 bird species. It hosts iconic wildlife including tigers, leopards, gaurs, and the hard-ground barasingha (swamp deer). The state has 11 National Parks (e.g., Kanha, Bandhavgarh) and several Tiger Reserves.
Canopy density distribution
The forest cover includes Very Dense Forest (7,021 sq km), Moderately Dense Forest (33,509 sq km), and Open Forest (36,543 sq km). A notable portion lies inside Recorded Forest Areas, with ongoing efforts showing some densification in protected zones.
Protected areas network
Madhya Pradesh has a robust network of 11 National Parks and 25 Wildlife Sanctuaries covering thousands of sq km. These areas play a critical role in tiger conservation (MP is often called the Tiger State) and support eco-tourism while facing challenges from development pressures.
National contribution
India’s total forest cover stands at about 715,343 sq km (21.76% of geographical area). MP’s significant share strengthens the country’s climate commitments, carbon storage, and efforts toward the 33% forest cover target.
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