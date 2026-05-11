India’s largest district: Bigger than many countries in size, population, and area - Check

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Kutch (Kachchh), Gujarat’s massive desert district that stretches across 45,674 square kilometers, making it larger than several Indian states and various countries including Denmark, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Estonia. Despite its vast size, the district is one of the least densely populated in India, thanks to its Rann landscape and desert terrain. Located in western India, Kutch is famous for the Rann of Kutch, which is the world's largest salt desert. From its unique geography and rich cultural heritage to the resilient communities that call it home, let's know more about India's largest district.

(Note- All the images are representative images; Source: Magnific (formerly Freepik) )