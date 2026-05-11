India’s largest district: Bigger than many countries in size, population, and area - Check
Kutch (Kachchh), Gujarat’s massive desert district that stretches across 45,674 square kilometers, making it larger than several Indian states and various countries including Denmark, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and Estonia. Despite its vast size, the district is one of the least densely populated in India, thanks to its Rann landscape and desert terrain. Located in western India, Kutch is famous for the Rann of Kutch, which is the world's largest salt desert. From its unique geography and rich cultural heritage to the resilient communities that call it home, let's know more about India's largest district.
(Note- All the images are representative images; Source: Magnific (formerly Freepik) )
Population of Kutch
As per 2011 Census, Kachchh had population of 2,092,371. Estimate for recent years place it around 2.5-2.8 million.
Population density
Kutch has very low population density of 46 people per square kilometers (mostly due to desert and marshy terrain like the Great Rann of Kutch).
Larger than Indian states
Kutch is larger than several Indian states like Haryana with area of 44,212 km², Kerala with area of 38,863 km², and other like Goa, Himachal Pradesh etc.
Comparable to countries
Kutch is slightly larger than Estonia having area of 45,335 km². It is bigger than countries like Denmark with area of 43,000 km², though figures vary slightly by inclusion of territories, Netherlands (41,500 km²), Switzerland (41,285 km²), and many smaller nations.
Rich biodiversity and wildlife sanctuaries
The district is home to several important protected areas, including the Indian Wild Ass Sanctuary (last major habitat of the endangered Indian wild ass), Kutch Bustard Sanctuary, Banni Grasslands, and Narayan Sarovar Sanctuary. It also hosts large flocks of flamingos and a variety of migratory birds, making it a paradise for wildlife enthusiasts.
Ancient historical legacy
Kutch is home to Dholavira, a major UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the largest cities of the Indus Valley (Harappan) Civilization. The region also features historic palaces and structures in Bhuj, such as the Aina Mahal and Prag Mahal, reflecting its royal Jadeja dynasty past.
Global hub of traditional handicrafts
Kutch is renowned worldwide for its diverse and intricate artisan traditions. Each community has its unique style, excelling in Ajrakh block printing, Bandhani tie-dye, Rogan painting, exquisite embroidery with mirror work, pottery, lacquerware, and bell-making.
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