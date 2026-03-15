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NewsPhotosIndia’s last village: Located above clouds at 10,498 feet in Himalayas, only 550 families live here, linked to Mahabharata era
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India’s last village: Located above clouds at 10,498 feet in Himalayas, only 550 families live here, linked to Mahabharata era

India’s last village: High in the Himalayas, above the clouds and surrounded by snow-covered mountains, lies a remote settlement often called India’s last village. This village is located at about 10,498 feet in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. It is very close to the India–China border and about 3 km from the famous Badrinath Temple. Around 1,200 people from the Bhotiya community live here and depend mainly on tourism, small shops, handicrafts, and seasonal farming for their livelihood.

This place also holds deep mythological importance and is linked to stories from the Mahabharata. Nearby sites such as Bhim Pul and Vyas Gufa attract many visitors. A stream believed to be the origin of the Saraswati River flows nearby before joining the Alaknanda River. Today, the government promotes this border settlement as the first village of India.

Updated:Mar 15, 2026, 10:19 AM IST
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India’s last village

1/5
India’s last village

Mana is known as India’s last village near the India-China border. It is located in the Himalayan region of Uttarakhand and lies about 3 km from Badrinath Temple. It attracts many tourists every year.

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Location and altitude

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India’s last village

Mana is situated in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand at an altitude of around 3,200 metres (10,498 feet). Snow-covered mountains and the cold climate make this village one of the most remote settlements in India.

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Population

3/5
India’s last village

Around 1,200 people live in Mana. Most residents belong to the Bhotiya community, a traditional Himalayan tribe. They depend mainly on tourism, small shops, handicrafts, and seasonal farming for their livelihood.

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Close to Indo-China border

4/5
India’s last village

Mana is located near the India–China border in the Himalayas. Because of its strategic location, the area has a strong presence of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the Indian Army.

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Mythological importance

5/5
India’s last village

The village is closely linked to stories from the Mahabharata. Nearby places like Bhim Pul and Vyas Gufa are believed to be connected to the Pandavas and Sage Ved Vyasa.

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India's last villagePlaces to visit in UttarakhandTop 10 places to visit in Uttarakhand
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