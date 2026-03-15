India’s last village: Located above clouds at 10,498 feet in Himalayas, only 550 families live here, linked to Mahabharata era

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India’s last village: High in the Himalayas, above the clouds and surrounded by snow-covered mountains, lies a remote settlement often called India’s last village. This village is located at about 10,498 feet in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. It is very close to the India–China border and about 3 km from the famous Badrinath Temple. Around 1,200 people from the Bhotiya community live here and depend mainly on tourism, small shops, handicrafts, and seasonal farming for their livelihood.

This place also holds deep mythological importance and is linked to stories from the Mahabharata. Nearby sites such as Bhim Pul and Vyas Gufa attract many visitors. A stream believed to be the origin of the Saraswati River flows nearby before joining the Alaknanda River. Today, the government promotes this border settlement as the first village of India.