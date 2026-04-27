India’s longest and only true funicular railway: Cuts two-hour journey time to just 10 minutes - Details
India's only funicular railway: For long, the Matheran toy train was considered India's longest funicular railway. However, the opening of Shri Malanggad Funicular Railway just broke that conception. Though only 1.2 km long, the Shri Malanggad track has become India's only true funicular railway. Near Kalyan in Maharashtra, a long-awaited transport project finally became reality with the opening of the Shri Malanggad Funicular Railway in early 2026.
What is funicular railway?
A funicular railway is a system designed for transport up and down steep slopes like mountains using balancing technique. Instead of coaches being hauled by engines, a funicular uses two connected cars on a track, linked by a cable running over a pulley at the top. As coaches on one side go up, those on other side come down. This way they counterbalance each other. (Image: Video Screegrab/Maha Govt)
Haji Malang Dargah
For people visiting the Haji Malang Dargah and the old Malanggad Fort, the journey has changed completely. What used to be a tiring climb of more than 2,500 stone steps can now be done in a short, steady ride that takes only about ten minutes. For many pilgrims, especially the elderly, this has made a difficult journey suddenly much more approachable. (Image: Video Screegrab/Maha Govt)
Steep Mountain Train
The funicular runs for a little over a kilometre as it climbs the hillside at 33-degree incline. This makes it the longest system of its kind in India. The track rises sharply along the slope, gaining several hundred metres in height as it moves upward. Standing at the base, it is hard not to notice just how steep the terrain is, which is exactly why this kind of transport was needed in the first place.It can carry around 90-120 passengers per ride. (Image: Video Screegrab/Maha Govt)
Conception to reality
The project was first conceived around 2006 to ease the lives of devotees visiting the religious site. The steep climb and mountain terrain were among the difficult challenges for engineers to address. When the project was finalised for execution, the cost was estimated to be around Rs 90 crores. (Image: Video Screegrab/Maha Govt)
Building: The Real Challenge
If you think about why the construction was a challenge, then you must know that the hills around Malanggad are made of hard basalt rock. Cutting through these rocks required careful planning and heavy effort. In many places, there was barely enough space to deploy the equipment at the work site. On top of that, the monsoon season in this part of Maharashtra regularly interrupted progress, with heavy rain making the slopes unsafe to work on. These conditions were a big reason the project took so long to complete. (Image: Video Screegrab/Maha Govt)
How the System Actually Works
When you see the trains chugging on the elevated tracks, you may wonder about their functioning. What makes the funicular interesting is its balance-based design. Notably, two coaches are connected by a single cable. So when one goes up, the other comes down at the same time. Just like a long string hanging on a pulley. The weight of one helps pull the other. This reduces the amount of energy needed to operate the system. (Image: Video Screegrab/Maha Govt)
What Has Changed for People
For visitors, the difference is immediate and very noticeable. A steep climb that once took hours of effort is now just 10 minutes away. Elderly pilgrims who previously struggled with the steep steps can now reach the top without exhaustion. Families with children find the journey far more manageable and sometimes even a fun ride. (Image: Indian Railways)
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