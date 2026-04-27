Advertisement
trendingPhotosenglish3041276https://zeenews.india.com/photos/india/india-s-longest-and-only-true-funicular-railway-cuts-two-hour-journey-time-to-just-10-minutes-details-3041276
NewsPhotosIndia’s longest and only true funicular railway: Cuts two-hour journey time to just 10 minutes - Details
photoDetails

India’s longest and only true funicular railway: Cuts two-hour journey time to just 10 minutes - Details

India's only funicular railway: For long, the Matheran toy train was considered India's longest funicular railway. However, the opening of Shri Malanggad Funicular Railway just broke that conception. Though only 1.2 km long, the Shri Malanggad track has become India's only true funicular railway. Near Kalyan in Maharashtra, a long-awaited transport project finally became reality with the opening of the Shri Malanggad Funicular Railway in early 2026. 

Updated:Apr 27, 2026, 08:46 AM IST
Follow Us

What is funicular railway?

1/7
What is funicular railway?

A funicular railway is a system designed for transport up and down steep slopes like mountains using balancing technique. Instead of coaches being hauled by engines, a funicular uses two connected cars on a track, linked by a cable running over a pulley at the top. As coaches on one side go up, those on other side come down. This way they counterbalance each other.  (Image: Video Screegrab/Maha Govt)

Follow Us

Haji Malang Dargah

2/7
Haji Malang Dargah

For people visiting the Haji Malang Dargah and the old Malanggad Fort, the journey has changed completely. What used to be a tiring climb of more than 2,500 stone steps can now be done in a short, steady ride that takes only about ten minutes. For many pilgrims, especially the elderly, this has made a difficult journey suddenly much more approachable.  (Image: Video Screegrab/Maha Govt)

Follow Us

Steep Mountain Train

3/7
Steep Mountain Train

The funicular runs for a little over a kilometre as it climbs the hillside at 33-degree incline. This makes it the longest system of its kind in India. The track rises sharply along the slope, gaining several hundred metres in height as it moves upward. Standing at the base, it is hard not to notice just how steep the terrain is, which is exactly why this kind of transport was needed in the first place.It can carry around 90-120 passengers per ride.  (Image: Video Screegrab/Maha Govt)

Follow Us

Conception to reality

4/7
Conception to reality

The project was first conceived around 2006 to ease the lives of devotees visiting the religious site. The steep climb and mountain terrain were among the difficult challenges for engineers to address. When the project was finalised for execution, the cost was estimated to be around Rs 90 crores.  (Image: Video Screegrab/Maha Govt)

Follow Us

Building: The Real Challenge

5/7
Building: The Real Challenge

If you think about why the construction was a challenge, then you must know that the hills around Malanggad are made of hard basalt rock. Cutting through these rocks required careful planning and heavy effort. In many places, there was barely enough space to deploy the equipment at the work site. On top of that, the monsoon season in this part of Maharashtra regularly interrupted progress, with heavy rain making the slopes unsafe to work on. These conditions were a big reason the project took so long to complete.  (Image: Video Screegrab/Maha Govt)

Follow Us

How the System Actually Works

6/7
How the System Actually Works

When you see the trains chugging on the elevated tracks, you may wonder about their functioning. What makes the funicular interesting is its balance-based design. Notably, two coaches are connected by a single cable. So when one goes up, the other comes down at the same time. Just like a long string hanging on a pulley. The weight of one helps pull the other. This reduces the amount of energy needed to operate the system.  (Image: Video Screegrab/Maha Govt)

Follow Us

What Has Changed for People

7/7
What Has Changed for People

For visitors, the difference is immediate and very noticeable. A steep climb that once took hours of effort is now just 10 minutes away. Elderly pilgrims who previously struggled with the steep steps can now reach the top without exhaustion. Families with children find the journey far more manageable and sometimes even a fun ride.  (Image: Indian Railways)

Follow Us
Indian RailwaysMaharashtra
Advertisement

Trending Photos

camera icon7
title
7 Indian National Parks
Neither Uttar Pradesh, nor Uttarakhand; this state has the highest number of national parks in India
camera icon10
title
OTT releases May 2026
Most awaited OTT releases in May 2026: full list of must-watch shows and films from Pulkit Samrat’s Glory to Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Citadel Season 2
camera icon7
title
Midnight Sun
World's island where the sun doesn't set for nearly 70 days in a year: Check location, name, and more
camera icon5
title
This country is known as ‘Land of Rivers’
camera icon8
title
Top 10 Countries
Beyond the borders: Top 10 nations with most foreign military bases, India's rank may surprise you