India’s longest and only true funicular railway: Cuts two-hour journey time to just 10 minutes - Details

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The funicular runs for a little over a kilometre as it climbs the hillside at 33-degree incline. This makes it the longest system of its kind in India. The track rises sharply along the slope, gaining several hundred metres in height as it moves upward. Standing at the base, it is hard not to notice just how steep the terrain is, which is exactly why this kind of transport was needed in the first place.It can carry around 90-120 passengers per ride. (Image: Video Screegrab/Maha Govt)