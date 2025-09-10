India’s Longest Train Journey Turns Dirtiest: 4,000 Km, 75 Hours Across 9 States And Stinky Travel - Viral video Exposed
A viral video by travel vlogger Ujjwal Singh exposed the filth inside the Dibrugarh–Kanyakumari Vivek Express. Covering 4,000 km in 74–75 hours across nine states, the train faces numerous cleanliness complaints, with passengers calling it India’s dirtiest.
India is a hub of train journey, and it offers several trains based on its speed , luxury, and distance, but cleanliness varies widely. (Image: ANI)
Recently, a video went viral on social media where a travel vlogger exposed the poor hygiene inside a train. (Image: ANI)
Railways have not released any official list of the dirtiest trains, but such a list can be made based on passenger complaints. According to a CAG report, around 100,280 complaints were registered regarding dirty coaches and lack of water in toilets. (Image: Instagram/ cleanindia2030)
Travel vlogger Ujjwal Singh shared a video on Instagram showing filth and stench inside the Dibrugarh–Kanyakumari Vivek Express. (Image: ANI)
Covering 4,000 km in 74–75 hours across 9 states, this train has been labeled by passengers as the dirtiest train in India. (Image: ANI)
In the shared video, the inside glimpse of the train shows it offering poor hygiene to commuters. From the berth to the floor, the condition was unbearable. (Image: ANI)
