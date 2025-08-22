India’s Most Beautiful Railway Journeys: Explore Scenic Routes Across Country
India’s railway network is not just a means of travel; it is an opportunity to peek into some of the most breathtaking landscapes in the country. From mountains and lush green valleys to long stretches and heritage hill routes, these train journeys make travelling an unforgettable experience.
Darjeeling Himalayan Railway
A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) or the “Toy Train” winds through very picturesque scenes. There are 13 stations, including New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling, with an average inter distance of 6 to 7 kilometers.
Konkan Railway
The railway line connects Maharashtra, Goa, and more is a region of rivers that criss-cross, breathtaking valleys, and mountains. The line stretches 741 kilometers.
Nilgiri Mountain Railway
According to the official IRCTC website, the steepest gradient on this line is 1 in 23, and there is no rack on it as provided between Coonoor and Mettupalaiyam.
Furthermore, the Railway line from Mettupalaiyam to Ooty is 45.88 km. long and lies partly in Coimbatore District and partly in Nilgiri District of Tamil Nadu, on the eastern slopes of the Western Ghats.
Kalka–Shimla Heritage Railway
Ambala Division is the custodian of the “World Heritage Site-Kalka Shimla Railway”. The heritage status was awarded on July 7, 2008, by UNESCO.
This narrow-gauge journey winds through nearly 95 kilometers and offers a scenic route to the travellers.
Chenab Rail Bridge
Towering 359 metres above the riverbed, the Chenab Rail Bridge stands as the world’s highest railway arch bridge, according to a PIB release dated June 4, 2025.
Spanning 1,315 metres, this is a key part of the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Railway Link.
Matheran Hill Railway
The Matheran Hill Railway covers a distance of 20 kilometers between Neral and Matheran in the Western Ghats.
"Notable features of the route include Neral Station, the first on the route; the Herdal Hill section; the steep grade of Bhekra Khud; the One Kiss Tunnel (the only tunnel on the route, it earned its nickname because the tunnel is just long enough to exchange a kiss with one's partner); a water pipe station, which is no longer in operation; Mountain Berry, which features two sharp zigzags; Panorama Point; and finally, the end of the route at Matheran Bazaar," according to IRCTC official website.
Vasco da Gama-Londa Railway
This gem takes passengers through the Western Ghats, crossing the stunning Dudhsagar Falls. The journey is especially dramatic in the monsoon when the falls are at their full power.
Credits
Photo Credits: All Representational Images/ Freepik
Trending Photos