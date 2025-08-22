India’s Most Beautiful Railway Journeys: Explore Scenic Routes Across Country

3 / 8

According to the official IRCTC website, the steepest gradient on this line is 1 in 23, and there is no rack on it as provided between Coonoor and Mettupalaiyam.

Furthermore, the Railway line from Mettupalaiyam to Ooty is 45.88 km. long and lies partly in Coimbatore District and partly in Nilgiri District of Tamil Nadu, on the eastern slopes of the Western Ghats.