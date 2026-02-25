India’s most haunted houses: Did you know about these spine-chilling spots in Mumbai?

4 / 5

The story of this place is similar to 'Dulhan bani daayan', a Bollywood movie. Marve and Madh Island Road is known for it's scenic routes and greenery but as the sun sets and the day turns to night, the story changes. It is said that an unknown bride was brutally murdered on her wedding night and her body was dumped in the mangroves near the road few decades ago. 'Bolte hai wo aaj bhi yaha ghoomti hai'. And because of which her spirit is believed to be the reason for many road accidents in the region.