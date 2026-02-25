India’s most haunted houses: Did you know about these spine-chilling spots in Mumbai?
Discover the dark secrets behind Mumbai's spookiest corners, where chilling legends, tragic histories, and whispered sightings still continue to haunt the city’s nights.
Mukesh Mills - The burnt Mill that never slept
Completed in 19th century, it was once a working textile mill. But one incident destroyed everything. In 1982, a fire broke out and destroyed the mill completely. In the tragic incident many people lost their lives and since then the place has been haunted by the spirits of the mill workers. As per the reports, strange and eerie events occur here with many people claiming to hear weird and unusual sounds. Movies like Agneepath (1990), Sadak and the song, 'Poster lagvado' from the movie Luka Chuppi (2019) was shot here.
Grand Paradi Tower - The tower of tragedies
A series of deaths at Grand Paradi Towers, including five from the same family who allegedly jumped from the building, shattered its once posh image. Though the flat is now sealed, locals believe an “unseen force” lures people to the parapet, and the complex has since then drawn curious onlookers seeking proof of the mystery.
Tower of Silence - The sacred and the supernatural
This place is infamous because of it's connect with Paranormal. It is reportedly used by Parsi community as a graveyard where the dead bodies are left on terrace for vultures and other scavengers to feast. Since then, people passing by this area have felt an unusual presence and some kind of negative energy. With people reporting of 'uncanny' things, this place ranks quiet high in the list of Mumbai's most haunted places.
Marve and Madh Island road - The road of the restless bride
The story of this place is similar to 'Dulhan bani daayan', a Bollywood movie. Marve and Madh Island Road is known for it's scenic routes and greenery but as the sun sets and the day turns to night, the story changes. It is said that an unknown bride was brutally murdered on her wedding night and her body was dumped in the mangroves near the road few decades ago. 'Bolte hai wo aaj bhi yaha ghoomti hai'. And because of which her spirit is believed to be the reason for many road accidents in the region.
Sanjay Gandhi national park- The forest that watches back
This wildlife National park attracts more than just wildlife lovers. Visitors are not allowed to stay here at night or linger for too long as local claims a woman will chase them. Many people visiting here have seen unusual sounds and activities especially around Kanheri caves, locals report.
