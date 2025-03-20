India’s Most Haunted Places: 9 Spine-Chilling Spots You Should Visit At Your Own Risk

2 / 10

Why is it haunted? Known as India’s most haunted place, Bhangarh Fort is believed to be cursed by a tantric (sorcerer) who tried to win the love of a princess. When his magic failed, he cast a dark spell on the fort, leading to its downfall. Locals claim to hear strange whispers, footsteps, and eerie shadows after sunset.

Risk factor: The Archaeological Survey of India has prohibited entry into the fort after sunset.