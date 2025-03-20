India’s Most Haunted Places: 9 Spine-Chilling Spots You Should Visit At Your Own Risk
India is a land of ancient history, mystical folklore, and eerie legends. From abandoned forts to haunted villages, the country is home to several locations that are believed to be cursed or inhabited by spirits. If you have a brave heart and an adventurous spirit, here are nine of the most haunted places in India—visit them at your own risk!
9 Spine-Chilling Spots You Should Visit At Your Own Risk
India is a land of ancient history, mystical folklore, and eerie legends. From abandoned forts to haunted villages, the country is home to several locations that are believed to be cursed or inhabited by spirits. If you have a brave heart and an adventurous spirit, here are nine of the most haunted places in India—visit them at your own risk!
1. Bhangarh Fort, Rajasthan
Why is it haunted? Known as India’s most haunted place, Bhangarh Fort is believed to be cursed by a tantric (sorcerer) who tried to win the love of a princess. When his magic failed, he cast a dark spell on the fort, leading to its downfall. Locals claim to hear strange whispers, footsteps, and eerie shadows after sunset.
Risk factor: The Archaeological Survey of India has prohibited entry into the fort after sunset.
2. Kuldhara Village, Rajasthan
Why is it haunted? This village has remained abandoned for centuries after its residents mysteriously vanished overnight. Legend has it that the cruel ruler of the region wanted to forcefully marry a village girl. To escape this fate, the entire village cursed the land and disappeared. Visitors often report an eerie silence and an unexplained feeling of being watched.
Risk factor: No one stays here after dark due to the unsettling atmosphere.
3. Dow Hill, West Bengal
Why is it haunted? The Victoria Boys’ High School in Kurseong is infamous for paranormal activities. Locals speak of ghostly footsteps echoing in the empty corridors. The nearby "Death Road" has been a site where many people have reported seeing a headless boy who vanishes into the forest.
Risk factor: The chilling stories and unexplainable happenings make this a terrifying spot to visit.
4. Dumas Beach, Gujarat
Why is it haunted? Once a Hindu cremation ground, this beach is believed to be haunted by restless spirits. People claim to hear whispers even when no one is around. Some visitors have also reported vanishing mysteriously.
Risk factor: Locals advise against visiting the beach at night due to its sinister reputation.
5. Shaniwarwada Fort, Pune
Why is it haunted? This historic fort is said to echo with the cries of a young prince who was brutally murdered by his relatives. People claim to hear his screams, especially on full moon nights.
Risk factor: Despite being a popular tourist spot in the daytime, visitors avoid it after dark.
6. GP Block, Meerut
Why is it haunted? This abandoned building is rumored to be home to ghostly figures of men drinking beer and a woman in a red dress. Many people claim to have seen them disappear into thin air.
Risk factor: The eerie atmosphere and paranormal sightings have left this place deserted.
7. Agrasen Ki Baoli, Delhi
Why is it haunted? This ancient stepwell in Delhi is famous for its deep, dark waters that are said to hypnotize people, luring them into committing suicide. Visitors also report feeling a strange presence following them.
Risk factor: Though open to tourists, many find its silence and history unsettling.
8. Jatinga, Assam
Why is it haunted? This village is known for a mysterious natural phenomenon where birds mysteriously crash to the ground and die in large numbers. Some believe it’s due to supernatural forces.
Risk factor: Scientists are still unsure of the exact cause, adding to the eerie mystery of the place.
9. Ramoji Film City
Why is it haunted? You may not know that one of the most famous film cities of India was built over the remains of dead soldiers of the Sultanate, whose restless souls haunt the film sets till today. Stuntmen get injured in freak accidents, lights go off suddenly, mirrors get marked and equipment is destroyed regularly. Women seem to be particularly susceptible and have had their clothes torn by invisible forces and gotten locked in rooms.
Risk factor: The hotel remains operational, but visitors often experience unexplained paranormal occurrences.
Trending Photos