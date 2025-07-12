Advertisement
NewsPhotosIndia’s Most Scenic Toy Trains: A Bucket-List Ride For Every Train Lover
India’s Most Scenic Toy Trains: A Bucket-List Ride For Every Train Lover

India’s toy trains offer dreamy scenic journeys from Darjeeling’s tea gardens to Shimla’s misty hills, Matheran’s forests, Kangra’s valleys, and Nilgiri’s colonial charm—each route blending nostalgia, nature, and unforgettable mountain views.

Updated:Jul 12, 2025, 11:12 PM IST
India boasts some of the most scenic views, best experienced aboard its iconic toy trains. From the dizzying loops of Darjeeling and the pine-scented trails of Shimla to the breathtaking viaducts of the Nilgiris, these charming trains journey through landscapes that feel straight out of a dream.

 

Kalka-Shimla toy train

This vintage toy train offers a luxurious ride with panoramic glass windows and carpeted floors. Passing misty mountains, arched bridges, and hand-cut tunnels, it delivers not just views but timeless charm and stories at every scenic turn.

 

Kangra Valley Railways

The Kangra Valley Railway is a scenic, narrow-gauge train journey through Himachal Pradesh's stunning mountains. With snow-capped peaks, quaint hill stations, and historic charm, it's a soulful ride perfect for nature lovers and rail enthusiasts alike.

Matheran toy train

The 107-year-old Matheran toy train runs from Neral through lush forests, offering cliffside views and a peaceful, rhythmic ride. With sharp curves and zig-zag turns, it reveals panoramic vistas, deep gorges, and hillside villages nestled in nature’s lap.

 

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, known for its scenic route through the Nilgiri Hills. This narrow-gauge railway features vintage steam engines, picturesque views, and a nostalgic journey, making it a popular tourist attraction in southern India.

Darjeeling Toy Train

The Darjeeling toy train travels 88 km from New Jalpaiguri, passing tea gardens and offering stunning views of Kanchenjunga. Scenic stops like Kurseong and Ghum showcase local culture, while the slow climb reveals breathtaking mountain landscapes and colonial charm. (Image: Freepik, X)

RailwaysToy Train
