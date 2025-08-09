India’s Most Surreal Places Where Nature Breaks Its Own Rules — From Reverse Waterfalls To Ghost Lights

1 / 8

The living root bridges are one of Meghalaya’s most beautiful tangible heritage sites. They are made of intertwined roots.

"These bridges have been built for centuries by the indigenous people of the land(Khasis and the Jaintias). They have also been used by these people to cross the overflowing rivers during the monsoon season," the Meghalaya Tourism site mentioned.

A root bridge could be able to live on for hundreds of years. These bridges frequently rise 50 to 100 feet in the air. Meghalaya's longest living root bridge is said to be a whopping 175 feet in length.