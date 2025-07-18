India’s Most Wanted, Pakistan’s Most Protected: 7 Dreaded Terrorists Who Roam Freely In Islamabad
For decades, India has accused Pakistan of not just turning a blind eye to terrorism but actively nurturing it. Despite international bounties, UN designations, and condemnations, seven of the world’s most wanted terrorists, many responsible for deadly attacks on Indian soil, continue to live freely in Pakistan. From masterminds of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks to underworld figures like Dawood Ibrahim, these fugitives have found not just safe havens but often protection from the very institutions meant to fight terror.
Let's take a closer look at the seven terrorists wanted by India and the international community, but shielded by Islamabad:
Hafiz Saeed – Founder, Lashkar‑e‑Taiba
(Photo Credit: IANS)
Saeed is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, the group responsible for the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that killed 166 people. Despite being convicted and sentenced to lengthy jail terms for terror financing, he lives in a luxury residence in Lahore, officially classified as a “sub-jail,” surveilled and guarded by Pakistan’s elite forces. He operates from a sprawling complex in Muridke, widely known as the ideological and operational hub of LeT.
Masood Azhar – Chief, Jaish‑e‑Mohammed
(Photo Credit: IANS)
Azhar founded Jaish-e-Mohammed and is the man behind several major terror strikes, including the 2001 Parliament attack, the 2016 Pathankot assault, and the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing. He remains free in Pakistan, recently spotted in Gilgit-Baltistan, over 1,000 km from his usual base in Bahawalpur. Though officially banned by Pakistan in 2002, JeM continues to operate openly—Azhar reportedly oversees operations from Pakistan-controlled Kashmir or Punjab.
Dawood Ibrahim – D‑Company Kingpin
(Photo Credit: IANS, INTERPOL)
India’s most-wanted gangster and narcotics kingpin, Dawood Ibrahim, is accused of orchestrating the 1993 serial bombings that killed over 250 in Mumbai. Despite Pakistan’s denials, intelligence places him in a high-security compound in Karachi, where he is believed to live under ISI protection and run a vast transnational crime syndicate. Indian agencies have traced his whereabouts to a high-security area, despite Pakistan’s continued denials.
Syed Salahuddin — Head, Hizbul Mujahideen
(Photo Credit: IANS, INTERPOL)
Salahuddin heads the Hizbul Mujahideen and chairs the United Jihad Council. Salahuddin openly threatened to turn Kashmir into a “graveyard for Indian forces.” He has openly admitted to backing militants in Kashmir and operates from Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Designated a global terrorist by the US, he continues to appear at public rallies and events in Pakistan.
Sajid Mir – LeT Commander & Handler
(Photo Credit: IANS, INTERPOL)
Mir coordinated the 2008 Mumbai attacks and handled operatives like David Headley. Wanted by both India and the U.S., he was reportedly detained briefly by Pakistan in 2022, but soon reappeared, undeterred. Experts consider the jail stint symbolic at best.
Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi – LeT Operational Chief
(Photo Credit: IANS)
Designated as the architect of 26/11, Lakhvi directed the execution of the Mumbai attacks and trained the terrorists involved. Lakhvi has faced intermittent arrests in Pakistan, including a five‑year sentence for terror financing. Yet he remains influential, reportedly directing operations and avoiding judicial traction, courts routinely grant him special privileges.
Iqbal Bhatkal- Leader, Indian Mujahideen
(Photo Credit: INTERPOL)
Iqbal Bhatkal is accused of several serial blasts, including those in Pune, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad. A founder of the Indian Mujahideen, he fled to Pakistan years ago and is now believed to reside in Karachi under ISI protection. He remains high on India’s most-wanted list, often called the 'Architect of Urban Bombings in India'
