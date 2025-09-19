India’s Oldest And Busiest Railway Station: With Over 23 Platforms, It Is In...
India’s busiest railway station is more than just a transit point — it pulsates with life and constant motion. From the sound of announcements and rushing footsteps to vendors shouting and trains pulling, it is where stories, chaos, and connections unfold around the clock. The Oldest and Busiest Railway Station In India Is:
Howrah Railway Station
According to several reports, Howrah Railway Station is considered the busiest and oldest railway station in India.
Built In...
Howrah Railway Station was established in 1854, when India was under the British Raj, and is thus said to be India's oldest railway station.
Location
The location of Howrah Railway Station is significant as it is on the western bank of the Hooghly River, which is right across from West Bengal's Kolkata.
Platforms
According to the website of Howrah Municipal Corporation, Howrah station has twenty long platforms for passenger trains and three for goods trains.
History
As per the website of Howrah Municipal Corporation, "Howrah is the terminus of the first Indian Railway system namely East Indian Railways. A survey for the East Indian Railway was taken up in 1845 and construction began in 1851. The section of the Railways, a Broad gauge railway 5’6’’ was opened in 1854 from Howrah to Hooghly."
India's Train System
The Indian Railway system is one of the largest and busiest rail networks in the world, serving millions of passengers daily. It plays a crucial role in connecting cities, towns, and rural areas.
Credits
Photo Credit: All Representational Images/Freepik
Trending Photos