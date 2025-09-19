Advertisement
India's Oldest And Busiest Railway Station: With Over 23 Platforms, It Is In...
India's Oldest And Busiest Railway Station: With Over 23 Platforms, It Is In...

India’s busiest railway station is more than just a transit point — it pulsates with life and constant motion. From the sound of announcements and rushing footsteps to vendors shouting and trains pulling, it is where stories, chaos, and connections unfold around the clock. The Oldest and Busiest Railway Station In India Is: 

Updated:Sep 19, 2025, 06:07 PM IST
Howrah Railway Station

Howrah Railway Station

According to several reports, Howrah Railway Station is considered the busiest and oldest railway station in India. 

Built In...

Built In...

Howrah Railway Station was established in 1854, when India was under the British Raj, and is thus said to be India's oldest railway station. 

Location

Location

The location of Howrah Railway Station is significant as it is on the western bank of the Hooghly River, which is right across from West Bengal's Kolkata. 

Platforms

Platforms

According to the website of Howrah Municipal Corporation, Howrah station has twenty long platforms for passenger trains and three for goods trains.

History

History

As per the website of Howrah Municipal Corporation, "Howrah is the terminus of the first Indian Railway system namely East Indian Railways. A survey for the East Indian Railway was taken up in 1845 and construction began in 1851. The section of the Railways, a Broad gauge railway 5’6’’ was opened in 1854 from Howrah to Hooghly."

India's Train System

India's Train System

The Indian Railway system is one of the largest and busiest rail networks in the world, serving millions of passengers daily. It plays a crucial role in connecting cities, towns, and rural areas.

Credits

Credits

Photo Credit: All Representational Images/Freepik

India's Oldest Railway StationIndia's Busiest Railway Station
7
