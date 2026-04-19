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NewsPhotosIndia’s only district with 97 rivers – A GK question even experts struggle with
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India’s only district with 97 rivers – A GK question even experts struggle with

India is often called a land of rivers. It is home to major rivers the Ganga, Brahmaputra, Yamuna, Indus, Narmada, Godavari, Krishna and Kaveri. But among all these well-known waterways, there is one district that often surprises people in general knowledge quizzes with an unusual fact. Gujarat’s Kutch is said to have around 97 rivers flowing through it, making the district one of the most unusual river regions in the country.

Updated:Apr 19, 2026, 07:39 PM IST
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Sea or saltland

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Sea or saltland

These rivers either end in the Arabian Sea or disappear into the Rann of Kutch. They create a unique natural drainage system.

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Desert rivers

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Despite harsh desert conditions, Kutch shows how nature still creates multiple river channels that come alive during the rainy season.

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Kutch and its unusual river network

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Kutch is known for its salt desert, the Rann of Kutch, but beneath that dry image lies a complex network of seasonal rivers and streams. Reports suggest that out of nearly 185 rivers flowing across Gujarat, around 97 are associated with the Kutch district alone.

 

Most of these rivers are not permanent in nature. They come alive during the monsoon season and then reduce to dry channels for the rest of the year.

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Rivers spread across the region

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Some of the well-known rivers in the region include Rukmavati, Suvi, Malan, Saran, Sakar, Mithi, Ghurud, Vekhdi, Chang, Khari, Nara, Panjora, Kharod, Kotri, Kali, Kanakavti and Rudramata. In addition, there are several smaller streams that appear during rainfall and gradually disappear after the season ends.

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Flow towards sea and desert

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A large number of these rivers either flow directly into the Arabian Sea or end in the vast salt desert of the Rann. Rivers such as Banas, Saraswati, Rupen, Luni, Machhu, Ghodadhroi, Brahmani, Khari, Phalki, Nara, Suvi, Pur and Bhurud form part of this wider drainage system.

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Seasonal nature of water flow

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One of the most important features of Kutch’s rivers is their seasonal behaviour. Many of them exist only during the monsoon months and carry water for a short period before drying up. In several areas, the water also tends to become saline, which limits its use for daily needs.

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A unique natural system

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Despite the dry climate and desert conditions, Kutch shows how nature creates multiple channels for water flow even in challenging regions. The district stands out not only for its geography but also for this unusual river network that continues to draw curiosity.

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Kutch 97 Rivers IndiaIndia Unique District Rivers GeographyGujarat Kutch River SystemMost Rivers in a Single District India
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