India’s only district with 97 rivers – A GK question even experts struggle with

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Kutch is known for its salt desert, the Rann of Kutch, but beneath that dry image lies a complex network of seasonal rivers and streams. Reports suggest that out of nearly 185 rivers flowing across Gujarat, around 97 are associated with the Kutch district alone.

Most of these rivers are not permanent in nature. They come alive during the monsoon season and then reduce to dry channels for the rest of the year.