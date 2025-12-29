India’s Only State Without Single Railway Station: A Tourist Hub Still Relying On Roadways, Airways
Sikkim remains India’s only state without a railway station due to tough Himalayan terrain and road dependence, though the Sivok–Rangpo rail project is progressing to connect it.
Sikkim is the only state in India that does not have a railway station yet.
Travelers heading to Sikkim by train must still get down at Siliguri or Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.
The state’s Himalayan geography, steep mountains, deep valleys, and narrow passes, has made railway construction difficult.
Sikkim has long relied heavily on road transport, reducing the urgency for a railway network.
Well-developed roads, air connectivity, cable cars, and flexible local transport have met most travel needs. Meanwhile, work on the Sivok–Rangpo railway line to connect Sikkim with the national rail network is progressing rapidly. (Representative Images: Freepik)
