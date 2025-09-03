Advertisement
NewsPhotosIndia’s Safest City For Women: Not Kolkata Or Mumbai, This Northeastern City Ranks First
India’s Safest City For Women: Not Kolkata Or Mumbai, This Northeastern City Ranks First

The NARI 2025 report, surveying 12,000 women in 31 Indian cities, highlights disparities in women’s safety. The city that are under the safest city are Kohima, Visakhapatnam, Bhubaneswar, Aizawl, Gangtok, Itanagar, and Mumbai. Inclusive governance, responsive institutions, cultural values, community-driven efforts, and much more ensure women’s freedom, security, and confidence.
 

Updated:Sep 03, 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Kohima (Nagaland)

1/7
Kohima (Nagaland)

Kohima Ranks at the Top in Safest City Rankings. Neighborhood watch, women’s forums, and active engagement with authorities boost women’s confidence and create a strong sense of safety. (Image: Freepik)

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh)

2/7

Visakhapatnam excels with modern infrastructure, efficient public transport, and effective coordination between police and citizens. Safety-driven urban planning and community engagement contribute to women’s security in public spaces. (Image: Freepik)  

Bhubaneswar (Odisha)

3/7

Bhubaneswar’s women-friendly urban planning, streetlights, and inclusive programs improve safety perceptions. Responsive institutions, active crime prevention, and redressal mechanisms enhance women’s confidence in civic systems and public environments. (Image: Freepik)

Aizawl (Mizoram)

4/7

Aizawl’s cultural values emphasize harmony and trust. Strong community-wide safety networks and visible police presence ensure women feel secure even at night, reinforcing a perception of constant protection. (Image: Freepik)  

Gangtok (Sikkim)

5/7

Gangtok integrates gender sensitivity into social life, with quick institutional responses. Civil society empowers women to voice issues, and police responsiveness sustains confidence in public and private spaces. (Image: Freepik)  

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh)

6/7

Itanagar strengthens women’s safety through inclusive governance, awareness campaigns, and women’s involvement in local administration. Women collectives and leaders drive community safety, creating shared responsibility across neighborhoods. (Image: Gemini)

 

Mumbai (Maharashtra)

7/7

Mumbai ensures safety with proactive policing, secure public transport, and strong workplace POSH policies. Despite megacity challenges, women’s participation, high reporting, and active civic policies foster confidence. (Image: Picsabay)

