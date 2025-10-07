India’s Second-Largest Cricket Stadium: Spread Over 90 Acres, Meets All ICC, BCCI Standards; Not In Gujarat, Maharashtra, But...
Bihar’s new International Cricket Stadium in Rajgir, inaugurated by CM Nitish Kumar, spans 90 acres, costs Rs 1,121 crore, meets international standards, and features a high-quality pitch, becoming India’s second-largest stadium.
Inauguration
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, along with Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, inaugurated the new International Cricket Stadium in Rajgir, Nalanda.
Area
The stadium spans 90 acres and is now India’s second-largest after Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.
Cost
According to the media reports, the construction cost rose to Rs 1,121 crore from the initial Rs 740 crore due to modern facilities and additional structures.
The stadium meets all ICC and BCCI international standards.
The stadium’s cricket pitch is made using premium black soil imported all the way from Pune, ensuring top-quality playing conditions. (All Image: ANI)
