India’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper route confirmed: Check distance, city names and other details

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The first Vande Bharat sleeper, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi between Kamakhya and Howrah, has seen an exceptional response due to modern amenities. It recorded an occupancy rate of over 100% in its first three months, carrying more than 1.2 lakh passengers. The broader Vande Bharat network has already served over 9 crore passengers since its 2019 launch.