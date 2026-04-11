India’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper route confirmed: Check distance, city names and other details
Indian Railways has approved the country’s second Vande Bharat sleeper corridor. The decision comes amid a surge in demand for premium overnight travel after the Assam-Bengal Vande Bharat sleeper rollout. The new Bengaluru–Mumbai Vande Bharat sleeper train, promises faster travel, modern amenities, and daily overnight connectivity.
Premium Overnight Rail Network
India’s push to modernise long-distance rail travel is accelerating. Just months after launching its first Vande Bharat sleeper service, the Indian Railways has cleared another key corridor—Bengaluru to Mumbai—linking two of the country’s most important economic centres.
Railways Approves New Route
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in a letter to Karnataka BJP MP PC Mohan, confirmed the development. India’s second Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will soon operate between KSR Bengaluru and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai.
Part of Bigger Rollout Plan
The project is part of the Railways’ plan to induct 12 Vande Bharat sleeper trains by December 2026. With the Vande Bharat sleeper, Indian Railways aims to transform overnight inter-city rail journeys into faster, more comfortable, and technology-enabled trains.
What Passengers Can Expect
The Bengaluru–Mumbai sleeper service is expected to offer reduced travel time, modern berths and interiors, improved ride quality and enhanced safety features. The offering is designed to compete with short-haul flights, especially for overnight travellers.
Sleeper Vande Bharat in demand
The first Vande Bharat sleeper, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi between Kamakhya and Howrah, has seen an exceptional response due to modern amenities. It recorded an occupancy rate of over 100% in its first three months, carrying more than 1.2 lakh passengers. The broader Vande Bharat network has already served over 9 crore passengers since its 2019 launch.
Likely Operations
Railway sources suggest two rakes will be deployed—one from each city—allowing a daily overnight service in both directions. This would make Bengaluru–Mumbai the second operational Vande Bharat sleeper route in India.
Present Options
At present, options between the two cities are limited. The Udyan Express takes over 23 hours, while faster alternatives still require nearly 19 hours. The distance between CSMT and KSR Bengaluru is around 1153 kms. Vande Bharat sleeper is likely to complete the journey in around 12-13 hours.
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